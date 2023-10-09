Introduction

This chapter provides an overview of the CS7510 QSFP28 InfiniBand director switch platform (referenced in this document as “the chassis” or “the switch”) and its operational environment.

The Mellanox CS7510 switch system provides the highest performing fabric solution by delivering high bandwidth and low latency to enterprise data centers (EDC), high-performance computing (HPC) and embedded environments. Networks built with the CS7510 system can carry converged traffic with the combination of assured bandwidth and granular quality of service. Built with Mellanox’s 6th and 7th generation of Switch-IB™ and Switch-IB™ 2 switch devices, CS7510 systems provide up to 100Gb/s full bidirectional bandwidth per port. With up to 324 ports in a 16U rack space, this system is among the densest switching systems available.

The switch platform comes pre-installed with all necessary firmware for standard operation within an InfiniBand fabric and requires an InfiniBand compliant Subnet Manager running from one of the hosts or the management module of the switch system. The initial configuration procedure should be followed to initialize the switch before connecting it to the network after which normal operation can proceed. (See the installation guide for details regarding the initial configuration.) Once connected to the network, the Subnet Management software automatically discovers and configures the fabric and begins utilizing the switch.

The Mellanox Operating System (MLNX-OS®) software package provides a subnet manager and network management tools as well as connectivity software for servers and storage, and is available on the Mellanox website.

