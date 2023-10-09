CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual  MNG Console Interfaces

MNG Console Interfaces

Important

RJ-45 Console and I²C interfaces are integrated in the same connector. Due to that, connecting any cable other than the Mellanox supplied console cable may cause an I²C hang.

Using uncertified cables may damage the I²C interface. Refer to the Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers appendix for harness details.

RJ-45 CONSOLE and I²C Pinout

Signal

Pin#

Color

Not connected

1

G/W

I²C_SCL

2

G

TXD

3

O/W

Not connected

4

Bl

GND

5

Bl/W

RXD

6

O

I²C_SDA

7

Br/W

Not connected

8

Br

RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is supplied to connect a host PC to the switch’s RJ-45 Console port.

RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout

image2023-6-30_15-43-1.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 9, 2023
content here