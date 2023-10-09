MNG Console Interfaces
Important
RJ-45 Console and I²C interfaces are integrated in the same connector. Due to that, connecting any cable other than the Mellanox supplied console cable may cause an I²C hang.
Using uncertified cables may damage the I²C interface. Refer to the Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers appendix for harness details.
RJ-45 CONSOLE and I²C Pinout
|
Signal
|
Pin#
|
Color
|
Not connected
|
1
|
G/W
|
I²C_SCL
|
2
|
G
|
TXD
|
3
|
O/W
|
Not connected
|
4
|
Bl
|
GND
|
5
|
Bl/W
|
RXD
|
6
|
O
|
I²C_SDA
|
7
|
Br/W
|
Not connected
|
8
|
Br
RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is supplied to connect a host PC to the switch’s RJ-45 Console port.
RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout