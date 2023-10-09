CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual
Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers

Part Description

OPN

2.5kW AC Power Supply w/ P2C air flow

MTDF-PS-A

Switch-IB™ EDR InfiniBand leaf blade, 36 QSFP28 ports, RoHS R6

MSB7510-E

Switch-IB™ 2 EDR InfiniBand leaf blade, 36 QSFP28 ports, RoHS R6

MSB7560-E

MCS75x0 director system, Leaf - Blank

MTDF-BLK-C

Switch-IB™ EDR InfiniBand spine blade, 36 ports, RoHS R6

MSB7520-E

Switch-IB™ 2 EDR InfiniBand spine blade, 36 ports, RoHS R6

MSB7570-E

MCS75x0 director system, Spine - Blank

MTDF-BLK-A

x86 dual-core chassis management module, RoHS R6

MMB7500

MCS75x0 director system, Management - Blank

MTDF-BLK-B

MCS75x0 216 and 324-port director system rail kit

MTDF-KIT-B

MCS7510 director system cable holder

MTDF-CH-B

MCS75x0 director system cable supporter

MTDF-CP-A

Director system fan unit located on the spine side

MTDF-FAN-A

Director system fan unit located on the spine fan unit

MTDF-FAN-B

DB9 to RJ45 Harness

HAR000028

Power cord black 250V 16A 2000MM C19 to C20 VDE

ACC000734
