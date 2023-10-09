Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers
Part Description
OPN
2.5kW AC Power Supply w/ P2C air flow
MTDF-PS-A
Switch-IB™ EDR InfiniBand leaf blade, 36 QSFP28 ports, RoHS R6
MSB7510-E
Switch-IB™ 2 EDR InfiniBand leaf blade, 36 QSFP28 ports, RoHS R6
MSB7560-E
MCS75x0 director system, Leaf - Blank
MTDF-BLK-C
Switch-IB™ EDR InfiniBand spine blade, 36 ports, RoHS R6
MSB7520-E
Switch-IB™ 2 EDR InfiniBand spine blade, 36 ports, RoHS R6
MSB7570-E
MCS75x0 director system, Spine - Blank
MTDF-BLK-A
x86 dual-core chassis management module, RoHS R6
MMB7500
MCS75x0 director system, Management - Blank
MTDF-BLK-B
MCS75x0 216 and 324-port director system rail kit
MTDF-KIT-B
MCS7510 director system cable holder
MTDF-CH-B
MCS75x0 director system cable supporter
MTDF-CP-A
Director system fan unit located on the spine side
MTDF-FAN-A
Director system fan unit located on the spine fan unit
MTDF-FAN-B
DB9 to RJ45 Harness
HAR000028
Power cord black 250V 16A 2000MM C19 to C20 VDE
ACC000734