Specification Data
Switch Specification CS7510
Physical Specifications
Size
30.3" x 19" x 30" inches
770.3 mm x 482.6 mm x 761.2 mm
The shelf adds 44.45 mm to the height
Mounting
19” Rack mount
# of spines
9
# of leafs
9
Weight
156 kg (343.92 lb.) empty configuration (no leafs, spines, or management modules)
238 kg (524.70 lb.) full configuration
292.6 kg (645.07 lb.) shipped configuration
Accessory Weight
Rail kit: 10 kg (22 lb.)
Cable supporter (9 shelves): 5.0 kg (11.0 lb.)
Cable management: 3 kg (6.6 lb.)
Center of Gravity
CoGh: 343.34 mm (from base of chassis)
CoGw: 241.3 mm (from left side surface as one faces the spine side)
CoGd: 356.46 mm (from spine side surface)
Total Max. Airflow
31.1 M3/min (1100 CFM)
SerDes Speeds
10Gb/s, 20Gb/s, 40Gb/s, 56Gb/s, 100Gb/s per port
|
Connector Types
QSFP28
Power and Environmental Specifications
Input Voltage
180-240 VAC 50-60 Hz
Total Power Consumption EDR
Typical
Maximum
Passive: 5478W
Optical: 6925W (includes QSFP at 3.5W)
Passive: 5664W
Optical: 7111W (includes QSFP at 3.5W)
Max Heat Output
24,264 BTUs/hr
Temperature
Operating: 0° to 40°C
Non-operating: -40° to 70°C
Humidity
Operating: 10%-85% non-condensing
Protocol Support
Speed Protocol
InfiniBand: Auto-negotiation of 100Gb/s, 56Gb/s,40Gb/s, 20Gb/s, and 10Gb/s
Management
MLNX-OS and baseboard, performance, and device management agents for full InfiniBand in-band management.
Data Rate
Data Rate: 100Gb/s per port
QoS
8 InfiniBand virtual lanes for all ports
Regulatory Compliance
Safety
CB
CE
cTUVus
CU
For more compliance information please refer to the Mellanox web site at http://www.mellanox.com/page/switch_certification_matrix.
EMC (Emissions)
CE
FCC
ICES
RCM
VCCI
For more compliance information please refer to the Mellanox web site at http://www.mellanox.com/page/switch_certification_matrix.
Scalability and Performance
Switching Performance/Capacity
Switching capacity: 64 Tb/s
|
Switching performance: Simultaneous wire-speed any port to any port
Addressing: 48K unicast addresses max. per subnet and 15.5K multicast addresses per subnet
Leafs: Up to 9 leafs; 36-ports each
Spines: Up to 9 spine boards. All spines are needed for full bi-sectional configuration.
Management modules: 2 available, 1 required for operation
Management CPU: x86
Power supplies: 6 power supplies standard
Leaf and management module fans: 12
Spine fan modules: 18
EMI testing on a fully populated chassis has been performed with the chassis installed in a closed two-door rack with a floor plate using the chassis installation kit supplied by Mellanox Technologies.
For a list of all approved cables please refer to http://www.mellanox.com/page/cables?mtag=cable_overview.
The list of EMC certifications per chassis model type, for different markets in the world, is located on the Mellanox Website at http://www.mellanox.com/page/environmental_compliance > Boards/Systems > Boards/Systems Certification Matrix.