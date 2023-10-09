CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual  Specification Data

On This Page

Specification Data

Switch Specification CS7510

Physical Specifications

Size

30.3" x 19" x 30" inches

770.3 mm x 482.6 mm x 761.2 mm

The shelf adds 44.45 mm to the height

Mounting

19” Rack mount

# of spines

9

# of leafs

9

Weight

156 kg (343.92 lb.) empty configuration (no leafs, spines, or management modules)

238 kg (524.70 lb.) full configuration

292.6 kg (645.07 lb.) shipped configuration

Accessory Weight

Rail kit: 10 kg (22 lb.)

Cable supporter (9 shelves): 5.0 kg (11.0 lb.)

Cable management: 3 kg (6.6 lb.)

Center of Gravity

CoGh: 343.34 mm (from base of chassis)

CoGw: 241.3 mm (from left side surface as one faces the spine side)

CoGd: 356.46 mm (from spine side surface)

Total Max. Airflow

31.1 M3/min (1100 CFM)

SerDes Speeds

10Gb/s, 20Gb/s, 40Gb/s, 56Gb/s, 100Gb/s per port

Connector Types

QSFP28

Power and Environmental Specifications

Input Voltage

180-240 VAC 50-60 Hz

Total Power Consumption EDR

Typical

Maximum

Passive: 5478W

Optical: 6925W (includes QSFP at 3.5W)

Passive: 5664W

Optical: 7111W (includes QSFP at 3.5W)

Max Heat Output

24,264 BTUs/hr

Temperature

Operating: 0° to 40°C

Non-operating: -40° to 70°C

Humidity

Operating: 10%-85% non-condensing

Protocol Support

Speed Protocol

InfiniBand: Auto-negotiation of 100Gb/s, 56Gb/s,40Gb/s, 20Gb/s, and 10Gb/s

Management

MLNX-OS and baseboard, performance, and device management agents for full InfiniBand in-band management.

Data Rate

Data Rate: 100Gb/s per port

QoS

8 InfiniBand virtual lanes for all ports

Regulatory Compliance

Safety

CB

CE

cTUVus

CU

For more compliance information please refer to the Mellanox web site at http://www.mellanox.com/page/switch_certification_matrix.

EMC (Emissions)

CE

FCC

ICES

RCM

VCCI

For more compliance information please refer to the Mellanox web site at http://www.mellanox.com/page/switch_certification_matrix.

Scalability and Performance

Switching Performance/Capacity

Switching capacity: 64 Tb/s

Switching performance: Simultaneous wire-speed any port to any port

Addressing: 48K unicast addresses max. per subnet and 15.5K multicast addresses per subnet

Leafs: Up to 9 leafs; 36-ports each

Spines: Up to 9 spine boards. All spines are needed for full bi-sectional configuration.

Management modules: 2 available, 1 required for operation

Management CPU: x86

Power supplies: 6 power supplies standard

Leaf and management module fans: 12

Spine fan modules: 18

EMI Certification

EMI testing on a fully populated chassis has been performed with the chassis installed in a closed two-door rack with a floor plate using the chassis installation kit supplied by Mellanox Technologies.

Approved Cables

For a list of all approved cables please refer to http://www.mellanox.com/page/cables?mtag=cable_overview.

EMC Certifications

The list of EMC certifications per chassis model type, for different markets in the world, is located on the Mellanox Website at http://www.mellanox.com/page/environmental_compliance > Boards/Systems > Boards/Systems Certification Matrix.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 9, 2023
content here