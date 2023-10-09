Switch Management Tools

This chapter describes the management module and tools available for out-of-band management of the switch system via MLNX-OS®.

Warning There are 4 1Gb/s Ethernet ports (2 for each management module) that get connected to Ethernet switches which must be configured to 10/100M auto-negotiation.

The switch system is pre-installed with MLNX-OS® management software. MLNX-OS is installed on all Switch-IB™ and Switch-IB™ 2 based managed switch systems. MLNX-OS includes a CLI, WebUI, SNMP, and XML interfaces which facilitate configuring chassis management features, and InfiniBand management software (OpenSM).

For more information, please refer to the MLNX-OS® User Manual.

The managed switch system includes the following software components:

Embedded Subnet Manager (SM)

Chassis manager and system BIST

SNMP agent, 3rd party tool integration

GUI

Remote logging

SSH/telnet

Secured access in-band and out-band

IPv4/IPv6 network stack

The chassis manager will give the user access to:

Switch temperatures

Power supply voltages

Fan unit information

Power unit information

Flash memory

Monitoring of: AC power to the PSUs DC power out from the PSUs chassis failures

Querying for: Switch serial numbers Revisions Software version Switch-IB™ and Switch-IB™ 2 FW version Switch temperatures



The manager also has the ability to burn new firmware and upgrade software on the switch.