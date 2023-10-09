Thermal Threshold Definitions
There are three thermal threshold definitions for Switch-IB™ and Switch-IB™ 2 switch device which impact the overall switch system operation state: Warning, Critical and Emergency.
Warning – 100ºC
On managed systems only: When the Switch-IB™ or Switch-IB™ 2 device crosses the 100ºC threshold, a Warning Threshold message will be issued by the MLNX-OS® management SW, indicating to system administration that the switch has crossed the Warning threshold.Warning
Note that this temperature threshold does not require nor lead to any action by hardware (such as switch shutdown).
Critical – 120ºC
When the Switch-IB™ or Switch-IB™ 2 device crosses this temperature, the firmware will automatically shut down the device.
Emergency – 130ºC
In case the firmware fails to shut down the Switch-IB™ or Switch-IB™ 2 device upon crossing the Critical threshold, the Switch-IB™ or Switch-IB™ 2 device will auto-shutdown upon crossing the Emergency (130ºC) threshold.