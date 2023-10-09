There are three thermal threshold definitions for Switch-IB™ and Switch-IB™ 2 switch device which impact the overall switch system operation state: Warning, Critical and Emergency.

Warning – 100ºC

On managed systems only: When the Switch-IB™ or Switch-IB™ 2 device crosses the 100ºC threshold, a Warning Threshold message will be issued by the MLNX-OS® management SW, indicating to system administration that the switch has crossed the Warning threshold. Warning Note that this temperature threshold does not require nor lead to any action by hardware (such as switch shutdown).

Critical – 120ºC

When the Switch-IB™ or Switch-IB™ 2 device crosses this temperature, the firmware will automatically shut down the device.