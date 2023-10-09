Troubleshooting

Check the MLNX-OS management for confirmation and possible explanation of the alert.

Reset the master management module by pushing the rest button. If you have two management modules installed this will convert the master management module to the slave and convert the slave to the master. Warning If there is only one management module in the chassis, all of the leafs and ports are reset by bringing them down and powering them up when the management module is removed.

Make sure the S.Fans and L.Fans LEDs are green.

Make sure that the spine and the leafs both have the same version of FW.

Reburn the FW and remove and reinstall the management module.

If you are running the chassis with only one management module, remove and reinstall the management module. Make sure the mating connectors of the unit are free of any dirt and/or obstacles. See Management Module.