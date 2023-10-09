Unpacking and Physical Installation

Some of the steps that follow are accompanied by figures that illustrate the installation of the switch system chassis. For the purpose of clarity, the racks in those figures will have the side panels removed. You, however, do not need to remove the side panels to install the switch chassis.

It is recommended to have at least three people for the duration of the installation procedure. Use a mechanical lift to raise this chassis. If not, use enough manpower to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all of the people involved in the installation.

Insert 3 M6 cage nuts each from the inside of BEAM-1 and BEAM-2 on the spine side in order to support the shelf. Tip It is recommended to set the shelf at U3 since the chassis would roll off more easily on it from the pallet. Cage Nut Placement for Shelf on BEAM-1 and BEAM-2



Insert 6 M6 cage nuts from the inside each of BEAM-3 and BEAM-4 on the leaf side in order to support the shelf.

Cage Nut Placement for Shelf on BEAM-3 and BEAM-4

Insert 5 M6 cage nuts (see Chassis Installation Kit Items) on the inside of each of the spine side beams of the rack in the slots. (The indexes in the figure below count from the first rack hole above the shelf.)

Cage Nut Placement for Switch System Chassis on Spine Side



Insert 4 M6 cage nuts (see Cable Management Installation Kit Parts) on the inside of each of the leaf side beams of the rack in the slots. (The indexes in the figure below count from the first rack hole above the shelf.)

Cage Nut Placement for Cable Holders on Leaf Side



Using a ratchet wrench, loosen the shelf arms’ M6 hex screws enough to allow for slight movement.

Loosening the Leaf-Side Shelf Arms



Adjust the shelf’s leaf-side arms so that the distance between the leaf-side and spine-side arms is at least 5mm longer than the distance between the rack beams.

Adjusting the Leaf-Side Shelf Arms



Place the shelf in U3 of the rack by inserting it at a tilt. Warning At least 2 people are necessary for installing the shelf. Placing Shelf





Assemble the spine-side M6X25 pan-head screws and the arm brackets at an intermediate 3Nm torque.

Tightening Shelf Cage Nut Screws on Spine Side



Assemble the leaf-side M6X25 pan-head screws and the arm brackets at 3Nm torque.

Tightening Shelf Cage Nut Screws on Leaf Side



Tighten the M6X25 pan-head screws of the shelf arms on the spine side at 9Nm torque.

Tightening Spine-side Shelf Arm Screws



Tighten the 10 hex head screws of the shelf’s leaf-side arms at 9Nm torque on both sides.

Tightening Spine-side Shelf Arm Screws



Tighten the 6 M6X25 pan-head screws of the shelf’s leaf-side arms at 9Nm torque now that the shelf has been placed.

Tightening Leaf-side Shelf Screws



Assemble the bracket weld to the shelf on the spine side and tighten at 5Nm with 2 hex screws, 2 spring washers and 2 flat washers.

Weld Bracket Assembly





Before placing the chassis in the rack, make sure to leave more room on the leaf (port cables) side to allow room for cable management.

Placement of Chassis in Rack – Top View



Put the crate on the fork lift or a mechanical lift. Warning For Steps 15-22, three people should participate in the installation process. Fork Lift

Mechanical Lift

Position the chassis in front of the installation rack.

Unscrew both lock-down bars. Important The chassis is on ball bearings and can roll easily. Beware that the chassis can roll off of the pallet possibly causing grave bodily harm should it fall on someone.

Using a fork or mechanical lift, position the middle of the leaf-side of the chassis in front of the spine-side of the rack.

Rack and Chassis Alignment



Place the rotated strip on top of the bracket weld.

Rotated Strip and Bracket Weld

Unscrew the lock-down bar facing the rack. Important Note that the chassis is on ball bearings, and with the lock-down bars removed, the chassis can roll off!

Slide the switch system chassis halfway into the rack. Important Push only from the spine side so as to not injure your fingers during insertion. Sliding Chassis in Rack



Slide the switch system chassis all the way into the rack until it stops. Important Beware not to injure your fingers during insertion.

Slide in the left and right chassis slides from the leaf side.

Sliding in Chassis Slides





Slide the switch system chassis all the way into the rack.

Sliding Chassis into Rack



Screw the chassis to the rack on the spine side using 10 M6X16 screws where the cage nuts have been placed at 9Nm torque.

Remove the bracket weld on the spine side.

Screwing the Chassis to the Rack

Assemble the 2 4-oval washer plates to the left and right chassis slides on the leaf side at 3.23-3.58Nm torque using 4 M5 pan-head screws on each side.

Screwing the 4-Oval Washer Plates

Remove the M6X16 screws holding the weld bracket on the spine side using a ratchet wrench.

Removing the Weld Bracket



Place the perforated fixing bracket on the shelf from the leaf side and assemble it using a ratchet wrench (with 8mm socket) and 6 10-32 hex screws, 6 #10 flat washers, and 6 #10 spring washers to the chassis at 3.23-3.58Nm torque.

Leaf Side Fixing Bracket With Chassis



Place the perforated fixing bracket on the shelf from the spine side and assemble it using 6 10-32 hex screws, 6 #10 spring washers, and 6 #10 flat washers to the chassis at 3.23-3.58Nm torque.

Spine Side Fixing Bracket With Chassis

Screw the perforated fixing bracket on the leaf side to the shelf at 9Nm torque.

Leaf Side Fixing Bracket With Shelf



Screw the fixing bracket on the spine side to the shelf using 3 M6X16 hex screws, 3 M6 spring washers, and 3 M6 flat washers at 9Nm torque.

Spine Side Fixing Bracket With Shelf