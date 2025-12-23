On This Page
API
This section contains comprehensive API documentation for the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF).
Each API document provides detailed specifications, examples, and usage guidelines. For implementation details, refer to the API source code in the repository.
API - Complete API reference with all CRD specifications
DPUFlavor - DPUFlavor CRD defining configuration templates for DPU system-level settings
DPUService - DPUService CRD for deploying applications on DPU nodes
DPUDeployment - DPUDeployment CRD for provisioning multiple DPUs with multiple DPUServices running on top of them
DPUServiceChain - DPUServiceChain CRD for traffic steering and service chaining
DPUSet - DPUSet CRD for managing DPU provisioning
DPUCluster - DPUCluster CRD for DPU cluster control plane management
DPFOperatorConfig - DPFOperatorConfig CRD for managing the operator configuration
DPUServiceNAD - DPUServiceNAD CRD for enabling secondary networks on the DPUCluster
DPUServiceIPAM - DPUServiceIPAM CRD for IP address management of the DPUServices
DPUServiceCredentialRequest - DPUServiceCredentialRequest CRD for enabling cross Kubernetes cluster access
DPUDevice - DPUDevice CRD for managing individual DPU hardware devices
DPUNode - DPUNode CRD for node-level DPU management and host operations
DPUDiscovery - DPUDiscovery CRD for automatic discovery of DPU devices in IP ranges