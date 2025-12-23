DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.0
DOCA Argus Service

This documentation explains configuration and deployment of DOCA Argus service as DPUService in DPF.

Main Argus concepts are explained in the official DOCA Argus documentation.

The official documentation provides a more comprehensive overview, DPUService users should consult it for detailed explanation of service configuration.

The DOCA Argus usecase in DPF is container threat detection in AI workloads and microservices, utilizing a Bluefield DPU to perform live machine introspection at the hardware level.

Service Components

Argus component runs on the DPU and analyzes specific snippets of volatile memory directly, providing attested insights into the operation of various workloads, whether they are bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized. By default, Argus scans all systems of the host, so for scanning specific systems only refer to official DOCA Argus documentation.

IOMMU Kernel Parameters Requirements

Virtualized environments (running inside a VM)

You must set both of the following kernel parameters on the host:

  • intel_iommu=onoramd_iommu=on

  • iommu=pt

Example: intel_iommu=on iommu=pt

Bare-metal environments (running directly on hardware)

You have two valid options:

  1. Disable IOMMU completely

    - intel_iommu=off or amd_iommu=off

  2. Enable IOMMU with passthrough

    - intel_iommu=on or amd_iommu=on

    - iommu=pt

For more details, refer to the official NVIDIA DOCA Argus documentation.

Configuration

Configuration files:

DPUServiceConfiguration

apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: argus
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        config:
          isLocalPath: false
        containerImage: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_argus:1.1.1-doca3.2.1

DPUServiceTemplate

apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: argus
  helmChart:
    source:
      chart: doca-argus
      repoURL: https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
      version: 1.1.1

The general resources are:

DPUFlavor

Defines the DPU flavor for the Argus service.

DPUFlavor

apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
  name: dpf-provisioning-argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  bfcfgParameters:
    - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
    - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
    - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
  configFiles:
    - operation: override
      path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
      permissions: "0644"
      raw: |
        ALLOW_SHARED_RQ="no"
        IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no"
        ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT="yes"
    - operation: override
      path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
      permissions: "0644"
      raw: |
        CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="no"
        OVS_DOCA="yes"
    - operation: override
      path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
      permissions: "0644"
      raw: ""
  grub:
    kernelParameters:
      - console=hvc0
      - console=ttyAMA0
      - earlycon=pl011,0x13010000
      - fixrttc
      - net.ifnames=0
      - biosdevname=0
      - iommu.passthrough=1
      - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
      - hugepagesz=2048kB
      - hugepages=3072
  nvconfig:
    - device: '*'
      parameters:
        - PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0
        - PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
        - PF_TOTAL_SF=20
        - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10
        - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=0
        - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=1
        - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=228
        - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
        - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0
        - SRIOV_EN=1
        - NUM_OF_VFS=46
        - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
        - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
        - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
  ovs:
    rawConfigScript: |
      _ovs-vsctl() {
        ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@"
      }
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=50000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=20000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=5000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size=1024
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr1
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr2
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
      _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk


DPUDeployment

Defines the DPUDeployment for the Argus service.

DPUDeployment

apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
  name: argus
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpus:
    bfb: bf-bundle
    dpuSets:
    - nameSuffix: dpuset-argus
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true"
    flavor: dpf-provisioning-argus
  serviceChains:
    switches:
    - ports:
      - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
            uplink: p0
    upgradePolicy:
      applyNodeEffect: true
  services:
    argus:
      serviceConfiguration: argus
      serviceTemplate: argus


Configuration

Official Argus documentation explains configuration options.

DPUDeployment

The complete DPUDeployment configuration is in DPUDeployment.yaml.

Output

Argus offers multiple ways to get events, that includes logs to stdout, log files and telemtry records in json or syslog formats.
