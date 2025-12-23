On This Page
DOCA Argus Service
This documentation explains configuration and deployment of DOCA Argus service as DPUService in DPF.
Main Argus concepts are explained in the official DOCA Argus documentation.
The official documentation provides a more comprehensive overview, DPUService users should consult it for detailed explanation of service configuration.
The DOCA Argus usecase in DPF is container threat detection in AI workloads and microservices, utilizing a Bluefield DPU to perform live machine introspection at the hardware level.
Argus component runs on the DPU and analyzes specific snippets of volatile memory directly, providing attested insights into the operation of various workloads, whether they are bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized. By default, Argus scans all systems of the host, so for scanning specific systems only refer to official DOCA Argus documentation.
Virtualized environments (running inside a VM)
You must set both of the following kernel parameters on the host:
intel_iommu=onor
amd_iommu=on
iommu=pt
Example:
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt
Bare-metal environments (running directly on hardware)
You have two valid options:
Disable IOMMU completely
-
intel_iommu=offor
amd_iommu=off
Enable IOMMU with passthrough
-
intel_iommu=onor
amd_iommu=on
-
iommu=pt
For more details, refer to the official NVIDIA DOCA Argus documentation.
Configuration files:
DPUServiceConfiguration
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: argus
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: argus
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
config:
isLocalPath:
false
containerImage: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_argus:
1.1.
1-doca3.
2.1
DPUServiceTemplate
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: argus
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: argus
helmChart:
source:
chart: doca-argus
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.1.
1
The general resources are:
DPUFlavor
Defines the DPU flavor for the Argus service.
DPUFlavor
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: dpf-provisioning-argus
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
3072
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
- LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
- LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size=
1024
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn
_ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf
_ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk
DPUDeployment
Defines the DPUDeployment for the Argus service.
DPUDeployment
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: argus
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix: dpuset-argus
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
flavor: dpf-provisioning-argus
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p0
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
true
services:
argus:
serviceConfiguration: argus
serviceTemplate: argus
Official Argus documentation explains configuration options.
The complete
DPUDeployment configuration is in DPUDeployment.yaml.
Argus offers multiple ways to get events, that includes logs to stdout, log files and telemtry records in json or syslog formats.