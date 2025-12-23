On This Page
DOCA Firefly Service
This documentation explains configuration and deployment of DOCA Firefly service as DPUService in DPF.
Main Firefly concepts are explained in the official DOCA Firefly documentation.
While the official documentation provides a more comprehensive overview, DPUService users should consult it for detailed explanation of PTP configuration and monitoring options.
The DOCA Firefly usecase in DPF is mainly to provide PTP time synchronization for the host system clocks.
We split the service into two components: one running on the DPU, which is running the PTP software stack, and the other on the host.
A high-level overview of the Firefly DPF service architecture is shown below.
Firefly consists of two main components:
1. DPU Component:
* Runs on the DPU
* Acts as the PTP client
* Handles PTP time synchronization
* Sets DPU system clock
Configuration files:
DPUServiceConfiguration-dpu
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: firefly-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: firefly-dpu
interfaces:
- name: fireflyiface
network: mybrsfc-firefly
serviceConfiguration:
serviceDaemonSet:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/custom-flows: firefly
configPorts:
ports:
- name: monitor
port:
25600
protocol: TCP
serviceType: ClusterIP
helmChart:
values:
exposedPorts:
ports:
monitor:
true
ptpConfig: ptp.conf
ptpInterfaces: fireflyiface
config:
content:
ptp.conf: |
[global]
domainNumber
24
clientOnly
1
verbose
1
logging_level
6
dataset_comparison G.
8275.x
G.
8275.defaultDS.localPriority
128
maxStepsRemoved
255
logAnnounceInterval -
3
logSyncInterval -
4
logMinDelayReqInterval -
4
G.
8275.portDS.localPriority
128
ptp_dst_mac
01:
80:C2:
00:
00:0E
network_transport L2
fault_reset_interval
1
hybrid_e2e
0
[fireflyiface]
DPUServiceTemplate-dpu
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: firefly-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: firefly-dpu
helmChart:
source:
chart: doca-firefly
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.1.
8
values:
containerImage: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly:
1.7.
4-doca3.
2.0
hostNetwork:
false
enableTXPortTimestampOffloading:
true
monitorState:
0.0.
0.0
phc2sysArgs: -a -r -l
6
config:
isLocalPath:
false
resourceRequirements:
memory: 512Mi
2. Host Component:
* Runs on the host
* Monitors PTP time synchronization
* Sets host system clock
Configuration files:
DPUServiceConfiguration-host.yaml
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: firefly-host
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: firefly-host
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
monitorState:
'{{ (index .Services "firefly-dpu").Name }}.{{ (index .Services "firefly-dpu").Namespace }}'
DPUServiceTemplate-host
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: firefly-host
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: firefly-host
helmChart:
source:
chart: doca-firefly
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.1.
8
values:
containerImage: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly:
1.7.
4-doca3.
2.0-host
hostNetwork:
false
monitorClientPhc2sysInterface: eth0
monitorClientType: phc2sys
phc2sysState: disable
ppsDevice: disable
ppsState: do_nothing
ptpState: disable
tolerations:
- effect: NoSchedule
key: k8s.ovn.org/network-unavailable
operator: Exists
resourceRequirements:
memory: 512Mi
The general resources are:
DPUFlavor
Defines the DPU flavor for the Firefly service.
DPUFlavor
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
annotations:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/num-of-trusted-sfs:
"5"
name: dpf-provisioning-firefly
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
3072
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
- REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=
1
- LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
- LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size=
1024
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn
_ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf
_ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk
# Disabling DPU NTP. Requires functional PTP setup.
systemctl disable ntpsec --now
DPUServiceNAD
Defines the trusted Scalable Function (SF) for the Firefly service.
DPUServiceNAD
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceNAD
metadata:
name: mybrsfc-firefly
namespace: dpf-operator-system
annotations:
dpuservicenad.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/use-trusted-sfs:
""
spec:
resourceType: sf
ipam:
false
bridge:
"br-sfc"
serviceMTU:
1500
DPUDeployment
Defines the DPUDeployment for the Firefly service.
DPUDeployment
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: ovn-firefly
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix: dpuset1
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
flavor: dpf-provisioning-firefly
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p0
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
port: ovn
- service:
interface: fireflyiface
name: firefly-dpu
services:
firefly-dpu:
serviceConfiguration: firefly-dpu
serviceTemplate: firefly-dpu
firefly-host:
serviceConfiguration: firefly-host
serviceTemplate: firefly-host
dependsOn:
- name: firefly-dpu
ovn:
serviceConfiguration: ovn
serviceTemplate: ovn
For information about OVN Kubernetes configuration see the OVN Kubernetes user guide
Official Firefly documentation explains configuration options.
General note: In the official documentation, all options should be specified in the
ptp.conf file.
In DPF the same options should be set via the
DPUServiceConfiguration.
Preconfiguration
Our referenced example
DPUServiceConfigration includes G.8275.1 PTP Profile configuration. You can set all necessary configurations to your needs.
The Firefly service requires a trusted Scalable Function (SF) to enable secure PTP communication. This interface is added to the SFC bridge using a
DPUServiceNAD (Network Attachment Definition). The
DPUService controller takes care of injecting the correct resource to the Pod using that DPUServiceNAD.
The complete
DPUDeployment configuration is in DPUDeployment.
The Firefly service includes a special configuration (toleration) that ensures it always runs on the host system. This is important because:
The service needs to run on the host to properly synchronize the system time.
Without proper time synchronization, other system components might not work correctly.
The toleration prevents the service from being blocked from running on the host.
This configuration is automatically handled in the DPUServiceTemplate and does not require any user configuration.
You can check the status of the Firefly service using the following command:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system
exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all --grouping=
false --show-conditions=dpuservices
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: Trye Success 31s
├─DPUClusters
│ └─DPUCluster/dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1 Ready: True HealthCheckPassed 27h
├─DPUDeployments
│ └─DPUDeployment/firefly dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 12m
│ ├─DPUServices
│ │ ├─DPUService/firefly-dpu-v6pbk dpf-operator-system
│ │ │ ├─Ready True Success 8m24s
│ │ │ ├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled True Success 3h7m
│ │ │ ├─ApplicationsReady True Success 8m24s
│ │ │ ├─ApplicationsReconciled True Success 3h7m
│ │ │ ├─ConfigPortsReconciled True Success 3h7m
│ │ │ └─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled True Success 3h7m
│ │ ├─DPUService/firefly-host-jj98d dpf-operator-system
│ │ │ ├─Ready True Success 4m46s
│ │ │ ├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled True Success 27h
│ │ │ ├─ApplicationsReady True Success 4m46s
│ │ │ ├─ApplicationsReconciled True Success 27h
│ │ │ ├─ConfigPortsReconciled True Success 27h
│ │ │ └─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled True Success 27h
...