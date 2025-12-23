DOCA Platform Framework v25.7.1

This is a patch release on top of the 25.7.0 release of the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). It includes bug fixes and improvements to enhance the provisioning and orchestration of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in Kubernetes environments.

The release notes for 25.7.0 still apply for this release and information presented in this documentation is an amendment to the previous release notes.

This release contains artifacts only for the core DPF components and doesn't include VPC, Storage and OVN Kubernetes related artifacts.