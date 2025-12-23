On This Page
- Overview
- Architecture
- API Overview
- Deployment & Prerequisites
- OVN VPC Network Features
- VPC Network Topology Examples
- 1. Single VPC with a single DPUVirtualNetwork and a DPUServiceInterface targeting all DPU Nodes
- 2. Single VPC with Two DPUVirtualNetworks and Two DPUServiceInterfaces targeting separate DPU nodes
- 3. Two VPCs, each with a Single DPUVirtualNetwork and a Single DPUServiceInterface Targeting Separate DPU Nodes
- Monitoring and Troubleshooting
- Limitations
- Advanced Use-cases
- VPC OVN Upgrade Guide
- OVN High Availability (HA) guide
DOCA VPC OVN Service
The OVN VPC service is considered a tech preview and is not recommended for production use.
The DOCA VPC OVN Service provides accelerated Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking functionality for the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). Built on top of Open Virtual Network (OVN), this service enables network isolation, virtualization, and advanced SDN capabilities directly on NVIDIA DPUs.
Key Features
Multi-tenant Network Isolation: Create isolated VPCs for different tenants with guaranteed network separationSingle VPC with a single DPUVirtualNetwork and a DPUServiceInterface targeting all DPU Nodes
Virtual Network Management: Support the creation of virtual networks with DHCP and custom IP addressing
External Connectivity: Configurable external routing with NAT/masquerading capabilities
Hardware Acceleration: Leverages DPU hardware acceleration for high-performance networking
Flexible Topology: Support for complex network topologies with inter-network routing controls
Kubernetes Integration: Native Kubernetes resources for declarative VPC management
The OVN VPC service consists of several key components that work together:
Component Responsibilities
Control Plane Components
OVN Central: Centralized SDN control plane managing OVN northbound and southbound databases
VPC Controller: Manages VPC-specific Kubernetes resources and coordinates with OVN Central
DPU Cluster Components
OVN Controller: Local SDN data plane on the DPU, implementing network policies and packet forwarding
VPC Node: Handles local VPC networking operations, including IP allocation and interface management
VPC Kubernetes Resources
IsolationClass: Configuration parameters for VPC implementation
DPUVPC: A Virtual Private Cloud resource that defines an isolated network environment for a tenant, including DPU node selection and isolation configuration
DPUVirtualNetwork: A logical network segment within a VPC
DPUServiceInterface: A control plane resource that defines network interface configuration for virtual networks
ServiceInterface: Physical and virtual network interfaces managed by the DPU that implement network connectivity
DPU Network Configuration
The following diagram depicts the network configuration for a DPU, as facilitated by the OVN VPC service.
OVN Integration Bridge: The main bridge (OVS) that connects interfaces to OVN and handles OVN flows
VTEP Network: The tunnel endpoint interface that enables overlay network connectivity between DPUs
External Network: The interface that provides connectivity to external networks outside the VPC
Physical Network: The primary network interface (typically p0) that connects the DPU to the physical network infrastructure
For the full API definition, refer to DPF API Documentation.
IsolationClass
An IsolationClass defines the parameters to be used by the VPC implementation when reconciling a DPUVPC. It specifies:
Provisioner: The VPC provisioner (ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com)
Parameters: Implementation-specific parameters. In this case, OVN-specific configuration such as database endpoints
Cluster Scope: Shared across all VPCs using the same isolation class
Reference Example
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: IsolationClass
metadata:
name: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
spec:
# Provisioner type
provisioner:
"ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com"
# OVN-specific parameters
parameters:
# OVN northbound database endpoint
ovn-nb-endpoint:
"tcp:10.1.1.100:30641"
# Connection retry interval
for northbound database (Default:
5 seconds)
ovn-nb-reconnect-time:
"5"
# OVN southbound database endpoint
ovn-sb-endpoint:
"tcp:10.1.1.100:30642"
# Connection retry interval
for southbound database (Default:
5 seconds)
ovn-sb-reconnect-time:
"5"
ovn-nb-endpoint, ovn-sb-endpoint should be set to an IP address through which the OVN service is accessible (e.g. the IP of a control plane node).
DPUVPC
A DPUVPC represents a Virtual Private Cloud isolated network environment for a specific tenant. It defines:
Tenant Ownership: Each VPC belongs to a specific tenant
Node Selection: Specifies which DPU nodes participate in the VPC
Isolation Class: The isolation mechanism (OVN-based) to use, referenced by name
Inter-Network Access: Whether virtual networks within the VPC can communicate
Reference Example
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: example-vpc
namespace:
default
spec:
# Tenant identifier
tenant: my-tenant
# Optional: Select specific DPU nodes (empty = all nodes)
nodeSelector: {}
# Isolation
class to use, referenced by name
isolationClassName:
"ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com"
# Whether virtual networks within the DPUVPC can communicate with each other
interNetworkAccess:
true
A DPU node can belong to at most one DPUVPC, as selected by the
spec.nodeSelector field.
DPUVirtualNetwork
A DPUVirtualNetwork defines a logical network segment within a VPC and supports:
Bridged Networks: Layer 2 bridged networks with DHCP support
External Routing: Optional external connectivity with masquerading
IP Address Management: Automated DHCP with configurable subnets and exclusions
Node Selection: Selective deployment across DPU nodes
Reference Example
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: example-network
namespace:
default
spec:
# VPC
this network belongs to, references a DPUVPC by name in the same namespace
vpcName:
"example-vpc"
# Network type (currently only Bridged is supported)
type:
"Bridged"
# Enable routing to external networks
externallyRouted:
true
# Enable NAT
for external traffic (
default:
true)
masquerade:
true
# Bridged network configuration
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
# Enable DHCP server
dhcp:
true
# Network subnet (first IP becomes gateway)
subnet:
"192.178.0.0/16"
# Optional: Exclude specific IPs from DHCP
excludeIPs:
- ip:
"192.178.100.10"
- range:
start:
"192.178.100.100"
end:
"192.178.100.110"
DPUServiceInterface
A DPUServiceInterface defines a network interface for DPUs that can be used by workloads running on the DPU or Host. You can reference a DPUVirtualNetwork by name to indicate that the specified DPUServiceInterface should be connected to a specific virtual network.
Supported interface types:
PF,
VF,
Service.
A DPUServiceInterface of type
Service is intended for advanced use cases where a DPUService network interface needs to be connected to a virtual network. see Advanced Use-Cases section below
Reference Example
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: vf2-example-network
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
parentInterfaceRef:
""
# DPUVirtualNetwork reference by name in the same namespace
virtualNetwork: example-network
Please follow the OVN VPC deployment guide to deploy the OVN VPC Service.
Intra-VPC Communication:
Traffic between virtual networks within the same VPC is controlled by the
spec.interNetworkAccesssetting in DPUVPC.
When enabled, routing is handled by OVN logical routers.
When disabled, networks are completely isolated.
External Connectivity:
Virtual networks with
spec.externallyRouted: truecan reach external networks.
Outbound traffic is masqueraded by default unless
spec.masquerade: false.
DHCP Services:
Each virtual network with
spec.bridgedNetwork.ipam.ipv4.dhcp: truegets an OVN DHCP server.
The first IP in the subnet becomes the gateway.
IP exclusions are supported for static assignments.
All examples below assume OVN VPC is deployed together with an
IsolationClass named
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com as described in the deployment guide.
After applying each example, check the status of the resources. Once all resources are ready, you can test connectivity on the host between VF interfaces that correspond to the specified DPUServiceInterface by:
Requesting DHCP from OVN (e.g., using
dhclient -v -1 <interface>).
Running traffic between host network interfaces.
1. Single VPC with a single DPUVirtualNetwork and a DPUServiceInterface targeting all DPU Nodes
This basic example allows hosts to communicate with each other (E/W) and to communicate with the external network behind NAT in an isolated manner (e.g., in case the network infrastructure is shared with additional nodes).
The topology consists of:
A DPUVPC:
testvpc
A DPUVirtualNetwork:
testnet1
A DPUServiceInterface of type
VFtargeting VF ID
2:
testnet1-vf2
VPC Example Topology
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: testvpc
namespace:
default
spec:
tenant: foo
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
true
nodeSelector: {}
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: testnet1
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: testvpc
nodeSelector: {}
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
192.178.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: testnet1-vf2
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
parentInterfaceRef:
""
virtualNetwork: testnet1
2. Single VPC with Two DPUVirtualNetworks and Two DPUServiceInterfaces targeting separate DPU nodes
This example associates different DPU nodes with different DPUVirtualNetworks within the same VPC.
The topology consists of:
A DPUVPC:
testvpc
Two DPUVirtualNetworks:
testnet1,
testnet2
Two DPUServiceInterfaces targeting different DPU nodes by label:
testnet1-vf2,
testnet2-vf2
DPU nodes should be labeled with a distinct label to allow the association of each DPUServiceInterface to a distinct set of nodes.
In this example, we assume two groups of DPU nodes are labeled with
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/network=testnet1 and
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/network=testnet2 respectively.
Hosts can communicate with each other (E/W) in an isolated manner as well as reach the external network behind NAT. Nodes will belong to different virtual networks (subnets) according to the specified label.
VPC Example Topology
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: testvpc
namespace:
default
spec:
tenant: foo
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
true
nodeSelector: {}
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: testnet1
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: testvpc
nodeSelector: {}
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
192.178.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: testnet2
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: testvpc
nodeSelector: {}
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
192.188.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: testnet1-vf2
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/network: testnet1
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
parentInterfaceRef:
""
virtualNetwork: testnet1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: testnet2-vf2
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/network: testnet2
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
parentInterfaceRef:
""
virtualNetwork: testnet2
3. Two VPCs, each with a Single DPUVirtualNetwork and a Single DPUServiceInterface Targeting Separate DPU Nodes
This example associates two VPCs with different subsets of nodes. Each VPC has a single DPUVirtualNetwork. Each DPUVirtualNetwork is associated with a single DPUServiceInterface. This example corresponds to a multi-tenant environment where different sets of nodes belong to different tenants (VPCs).
The topology consists of:
Two DPUVPCs:
redvpc,
bluevpc
Two DPUVirtualNetworks:
rednet,
bluenet
Two DPUServiceInterfaces:
rednet-vf2,
bluenet-vf2
DPU nodes should be labeled with a distinct label to allow the association to a specific VPC.
In this example, we assume two groups of DPU nodes are labeled with
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=red and
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=blue respectively. Nodes within the same VPC can communicate with each other (E/W) in an isolated manner, as well as reach the external network behind NAT (N/S).
Each VPC and its resources can be created in their own namespace. This example uses the
default namespace for both.
VPC Example Topology
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: redvpc
namespace:
default
spec:
tenant: red
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
true
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
name: bluevpc
namespace:
default
spec:
tenant: blue
isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
interNetworkAccess:
true
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: bluenet
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: bluevpc
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
192.178.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
name: rednet
namespace:
default
spec:
vpcName: redvpc
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red
type: Bridged
externallyRouted:
true
masquerade:
true
bridgedNetwork:
ipam:
ipv4:
dhcp:
true
subnet:
192.178.
0.0/
16
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: rednet-vf2
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
parentInterfaceRef:
""
virtualNetwork: rednet
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: bluenet-vf2
namespace:
default
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue
template:
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
parentInterfaceRef:
""
virtualNetwork: bluenet
Resource Status
Each VPC resource can be queried for its status, which contains a set of conditions depicting the readiness of each resource.
DPUVPC
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVPC
metadata:
...
spec:
...
status:
conditions:
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:16Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: Ready
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:16Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: DPUNodesReconciled
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:16Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: DPUVPCReconciled
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:16Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: PrerequisitesReady
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:16Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: TopologyReconciled
observedGeneration:
1
virtualNetworks:
- name: rednet
The following conditions are used to indicate the status of the VPC:
Ready: Overall readiness of the VPC resource.
DPUVPCReconciled: VPC has been successfully reconciled.
TopologyReconciled: Network topology has been successfully reconciled.
DPUNodesReconciled: DPU nodes have been successfully reconciled with the VPC configuration.
PrerequisitesReady: All required prerequisites for the VPC are in place.
DPUVirtualNetwork
apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVirtualNetwork
metadata:
...
spec:
...
status:
conditions:
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:14Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: Ready
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:14Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: DPUVirtualNetworkReconciled
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:09Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: PrerequisitesReady
observedGeneration:
1
The following conditions are used to indicate the status of the virtual network:
Ready: Overall readiness of the virtual network resource.
DPUVirtualNetworkReconciled: Virtual network has been successfully reconciled.
PrerequisitesReady: All required prerequisites for the virtual network are in place.
DPUServiceInterface
Due to a DPF limitation, the overall readiness of a DPUServiceInterface does not reflect the readiness of the individual ServiceInterfaces for each DPU. Refer to the ServiceInterface section below.
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
...
spec:
...
status:
conditions:
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:34Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
2
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: Ready
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:19Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
2
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: ServiceInterfacePreReqsReady
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:34Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
2
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: ServiceInterfaceSetReady
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:19Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
2
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled
observedGeneration:
2
The following conditions are used to indicate the status of the DPU service interface:
Ready: Overall readiness of the DPU service interface resource.
ServiceInterfaceSetReady: The service interface set in the underlying infrastructure is ready.
ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled: The service interface set in the underlying infrastructure has been successfully reconciled.
ServiceInterfacePreReqsReady: All required prerequisites for the service interface are in place.
ServiceInterface
In some cases, it is necessary to understand the status of the service interface in the underlying infrastructure, for example, when a specific VF/PF is not connected to a virtual network.
In such cases, the user should query the DPU Kubernetes cluster for individual ServiceInterface CRs to understand their overall status.
Relevant fields are shown in the example below. Checking the conditions of the object should generally be sufficient.
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: ServiceInterface
metadata:
annotations:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/lsp-connected:
"true"
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/lsp-mac-address: 5a:
19:ad:cf:
61:
85
spec:
interfaceType: vf
node: worker2-
0000-c8-
00
vf:
parentInterfaceRef: -worker2-
0000-c8-
00
pfID:
0
vfID:
2
virtualNetwork: bluenet
status:
conditions:
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:40Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: Ready
- lastTransitionTime:
"2025-06-17T13:51:40Z"
message:
""
observedGeneration:
1
reason: Success
status:
"True"
type: ServiceInterfaceReconciled
observedGeneration:
1
The following conditions are used to indicate the status of the service interface:
Ready: Overall readiness of the service interface resource.
ServiceInterfaceReconciled: The service interface has been successfully reconciled.
Check Status of VPC resources using dpfctl
Use
dpfctl to get a quick view of VPC resources:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpuvpcs --show-conditions=all
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system
│ ├─Ready True Success 36m
│ ├─ImagePullSecretsReconciled True Success 6d
│ ├─SystemComponentsReady True Success 36m
│ └─SystemComponentsReconciled True Success 5d7h
└─DPUVPCs
├─DPUVPC/bluevpc
default
│ │ ├─Ready True Success 25m
│ │ ├─DPUNodesReconciled True Success 25m
│ │ ├─DPUVPCReconciled True Success 25m
│ │ ├─PrerequisitesReady True Success 25m
│ │ └─TopologyReconciled True Success 25m
│ └─DPUVirtualNetworks
│ └─DPUVirtualNetwork/bluenet
default
│ │ ├─Ready True Success 25m
│ │ ├─DPUVirtualNetworkReconciled True Success 25m
│ │ └─PrerequisitesReady True Success 25m
│ └─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─DPUServiceInterface/bluenet-vf2
default
│ ├─Ready True Success 24m
│ ├─ServiceInterfacePreReqsReady True Success 25m
│ ├─ServiceInterfaceSetReady True Success 24m
│ └─ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled True Success 25m
└─DPUVPC/redvpc
default
│ ├─Ready True Success 25m
│ ├─DPUNodesReconciled True Success 25m
│ ├─DPUVPCReconciled True Success 25m
│ ├─PrerequisitesReady True Success 25m
│ └─TopologyReconciled True Success 25m
└─DPUVirtualNetworks
└─DPUVirtualNetwork/rednet
default
│ ├─Ready True Success 25m
│ ├─DPUVirtualNetworkReconciled True Success 25m
│ └─PrerequisitesReady True Success 25m
└─DPUServiceInterfaces
└─DPUServiceInterface/rednet-vf2
default
├─Ready True Success 24m
├─ServiceInterfacePreReqsReady True Success 25m
├─ServiceInterfaceSetReady True Success 24m
└─ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled True Success 25m
Default route for VPC VirtualNetworks
Problems
ServiceInterfaces attached to different VirtualNetworks within the same VPC cannot reach each other.
ServiceInterfaces trying to reach the external network do not use the VPC interface.
In both cases traffic egresses via the primary cluster network instead of the VPC gateway.
Assumptions: The VPC is correctly configured, and the
DPUVPC resource is configured with
spec.interNetworkAccess: true and
DPUVirtualNetwork resource is configured with
spec.externallyRouted: true.
Cause
The primary network’s default route has equal or higher priority than the VPC network’s default route (its metric is less than or equal to the VPC route’s metric), so traffic prefers the primary network and bypasses the VPC gateway.
Fix
Prefer the VPC default route. The VPC route cannot set a metric and defaults to 0, so raise the primary network’s default-route metric above 0 (e.g., 100).
Check
Connect to the worker and check default routes:
ip route show
default via
10.100.
0.1 dev enp202s0f0np0 # VPC related
interface
default via
10.0.
110.254 dev eno1 proto
static metric
100 # The host's cluster network
interface
10.0.
110.0/
24 dev eno1 proto kernel scope link src
10.0.
110.31
10.100.
0.0/
16 dev enp202s0f0np0 proto kernel scope link src
10.100.
0.2
Ensure the VPC default route has default metric value 0 and the primary default route has a higher metric (e.g., 100).
Verify
Verify you have the VPC default route with higher priority as described in the Fix.
ServiceInterfaces on different VirtualNetworks within the same VPC can reach each other.
ServiceInterfaces targeting the external network use the VPC interface as their default route.
Traffic uses the VPC gateway (e.g., traceroute shows the VPC gateway as the first hop).
Common Issues
VPC Not Ready:
Verify the IsolationClass exists and is properly configured.
Ensure OVN Central is accessible.
Infrastructure Network Connectivity Issues:
Check OVN database connectivity (ports 30641, 30642).
Validate VTEP and external network configuration.
Verify physical network connectivity between DPU nodes on both VTEP and external networks.
Validate the ServiceInterface was properly reconciled and is ready.
Network Connectivity Issues for host interfaces connected to VPC:
Verify the specific ServiceInterface is ready.
Ensure the target network interface (e.g., VF/PF netdev) has the same MAC address as in the ServiceInterface annotation
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/lsp-mac-address.
Ensure the host interface is up and has an IP address (or assign it one using DHCP/manual).
Ensure the MTU is set to 9000 for optimal performance.
DHCP Not Working:
Confirm the virtual network has DHCP enabled (
spec.bridgedNetwork.ipam.ipv4.dhcp: true).
Check for IP conflicts in subnet ranges.
Ensure the target ServiceInterface is ready.
Production Use: Not recommended for production use.
Network Types: Only bridged networks are supported.
IPv6: Limited IPv6 support.
High Availability: High availability (HA) for OVN Central is supported, but it is not recommended for production deployments.
DPUVirtualNetwork nodeSelector: The DPUVirtualNetwork
spec.nodeSelectorcurrently has no effect.
OVN Central connection is not secure: Currently only
tcptransport is supported.
Disabling Masquerade is not supported: The DPUVirtualNetwork
spec.masqueradeshould not be set to
falseas this use-case is not currently supported.
Service interface with unknown MAC address
There are cases where a service interface needs to have an unknown MAC address so that it can transmit packets with any source MAC (e.g. a network service transmitting packets from arbitrary L2 sources).
To support this case, add the following annotation to your DPUServiceInterface:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/unknown-mac: true
Example
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
...
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
annotations:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/unknown-mac:
"true"
...
Connecting a DPUServiceInterface of type Service to VPC
Similarly to DPUServiceInterfaces of types
pf and
vf, it is possible to connect a DPUServiceInterface of type
service.
The interface of the DPU Service can then be assigned an IP from the VPC via DHCP. Since the DPU service is ultimately a Kubernetes Pod, this requires the use of the
dhcp IPAM CNI plugin when setting up the secondary network for the DPU Service interface.
To achieve this, direct access to the DPU Cluster is currently required.
1. Create a custom
NetworkAttachmentDefinition in the DPU cluster:
apiVersion: k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1
kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition
metadata:
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/resourceName: nvidia.com/bf_sf
name: mybrint-vpc
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
config: |-
{
"bridge":
"br-int",
"cniVersion":
"0.4.0",
"interface_type":
"dpdk",
"mtu":
1500,
"type":
"ovs",
"ipam": {
"type":
"dhcp",
"daemonSocketPath":
"/run/vpc/cni/dhcp.sock"
}
}
2. Create your DPUService and DPUServiceInterface as usual, providing a reference to this network in
spec.serviceDaemonSet.annotations:
---
apiVersion:
"svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: my-
interface
namespace: my-namespace
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
interfaceName: my-sf
serviceID: my-service
network: dpf-operator-system/mybrint-vpc
virtualNetwork: testnet1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: my-service
namespace: my-namespace
spec:
helmChart:
source:
...
values:
...
serviceID: my-service
serviceDaemonSet:
resources:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |
[{
"name":
"mybrint-vpc",
"namespace":
"dpf-operator-system",
"interface":
"my_sf"}]
Connecting a DPUServiceInterface of type Service to VPC with unknown MAC
Similarly to the previous section, this requires direct access to the DPU Cluster.
1. Create a custom
NetworkAttachmentDefinition in the DPU cluster:
apiVersion: k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1
kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition
metadata:
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/resourceName: nvidia.com/bf_sf
name: mybrint-vpc-nodhcp
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
config: |-
{
"bridge":
"br-int",
"cniVersion":
"0.4.0",
"interface_type":
"dpdk",
"mtu":
1500,
"type":
"ovs"
}
2. Create your DPUService and DPUServiceInterface as usual, providing a reference to this network in
spec.serviceDaemonSet.annotations:
---
apiVersion:
"svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1"
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: my-
interface
namespace: my-namespace
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
annotations:
ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/unknown-mac:
"true"
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
interfaceName: my-sf
serviceID: my-service
network: dpf-operator-system/mybrint-vpc-nodhcp
virtualNetwork: testnet1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: my-service
namespace: my-namespace
spec:
helmChart:
source:
...
values:
resources:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
serviceID: my-service
serviceDaemonSet:
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |
[{
"name":
"mybrint-vpc",
"namespace":
"dpf-operator-system",
"interface":
"my_sf"}]
For zero‑downtime VPC OVN upgrade guide refer to VPC OVN upgrade guide
The OVN High Availability (HA) service is considered a tech preview and is not recommended for production use.
For OVN High Availability (HA) support guide refer to OVN HA guide