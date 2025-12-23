DPF Host Trusted

This guide shows you how to deploy the NVIDIA DPF Operator prepared for the Host Trusted mode, which is designed for bare-metal infrastructure with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs.

To follow this guide, you need the following:

A Kubernetes cluster with administrative access for DPF Operator deployment

Bare-metal infrastructure with NVIDIA DPUs

Network access to the NVIDIA NGC Catalog for downloading DPF Operator charts and container images

For detailed requirements, ensure your system meets these prerequisites:

System Prerequisites : See the DPF System Prerequisites for complete hardware and system requirements

Helm Dependencies : See the Helm Prerequisites Guide for required Helm charts that must be installed before the DPF Operator

Network Configuration: See the Host Network Configuration Prerequisites for detailed network setup requirements

Deploy the DPF Operator to your Kubernetes cluster

Understand Host Trusted mode architecture and security model

Verify successful installation and readiness for DPU provisioning

Set up foundation for DPU acceleration in vanilla Kubernetes environments

In Host Trusted mode:

The host is considered a trusted entity within the data center network

DPUs are managed through in-band communication over the host (out-of-band DPU interface is not used)

The host participates as a worker node in the Kubernetes cluster

DPUs are provisioned and can run accelerated network services (HBN, OVN-K, etc.)

First, add the NVIDIA DPF Helm repository to access the DPF Operator charts:

Copy Copied! helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca helm repo update





Note Ensure you have completed the Helm Prerequisites Guide before proceeding with the DPF Operator installation.

Deploy the DPF Operator to your Kubernetes cluster using Helm:

Copy Copied! helm upgrade -- install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=v25.10.0

The command above does the following:

Creates the dpf-operator-system namespace if it doesn't exist

Installs the DPF Operator version v25.10.0 from the NVIDIA repository

Check that the DPF Operator has been successfully deployed and is running:

Copy Copied! kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager

The output should be similar to:

Copy Copied! deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out

You can also verify all components are running:

Copy Copied! kubectl get pods -n dpf-operator-system

This minimal setup provides a foundation for DPF Host Trusted mode. To proceed with DPU provisioning and making the DPUs act as passthrough devices, explore the guide DPF Minimal (passthrough). For further Host Trusted mode use cases, refer to the DPF Host Trusted Use Cases documentation.

If you need to remove the DPF Operator from your cluster:

1. Uninstall the DPF Operator:

Copy Copied! helm uninstall dpf-operator -n dpf-operator-system

2. Remove the namespace:

Copy Copied! kubectl delete ns dpf-operator-system



