DPF Operator Upgrade Guide

This document describes the process of upgrading between different versions of the DPF Operator.

Before starting the upgrade process, ensure you have the following Helm Prerequisites installed and configured.

Further prerequisites include:

All DPF Operator components MUST be in a ready state

All DPUs MUST be in a ready and healthy state

Always review the release notes for the version you're upgrading to

Release notes contain critical information about: New features and capabilities Bug fixes and improvements Breaking changes and migration requirements Known issues and workarounds Configuration changes that may be required



You can verify the readiness of your DPF Operator and DPUs using or kubectl :

Using dpfctl (recommended):

Copy Copied! dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpfoperatorconfig dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpfoperatorconfig --show-conditions=all

The dpfctl tool provides a more user-friendly view of the DPFOperatorConfig status and all related conditions, making it easier to identify validation issues.

Using kubectl:

Copy Copied! kubectl get dpfoperatorconfig -o yaml

All status conditions in the status section should be True , and the version field should match the current DPF Operator version.

Important: DPF Operator follows an n-1 upgrade policy with the version pattern year.month.patchVersion . You can upgrade from the previous release version to the current release version. Patch-level upgrades within the same minor version are always allowed.

✅ Supported:

v25.7.0 → v25.10.0

v25.7.0 → v25.7.1

❌ Not Supported:

v25.4 → v25.7 (unsupported version upgrade)

v25.7 → next GA release (skipping version v25.10)

Why this matters: Skipping versions can lead to:

Failed upgrades due to missing intermediate API changes

Data corruption or loss

Incompatible resource states

Unsupported configuration combinations

Before the DPF Operator upgrades any components, the system performs prevalidation checks to ensure the cluster is in a safe state for the upgrade. These validations are automatically executed and must pass before the upgrade can continue.

Version Compatibility Validation DPF Version Check : Validates that the current DPF version is compatible with the target version Supported Upgrade Path : Ensures you're upgrading from a supported version (n-1 policy)

System Components Readiness The operator validates that all critical system components are ready for upgrade

DPU State Validation DPU Readiness : All DPUs must be in a ready state DPF Version Compatibility : Each DPU's DPF version must be compatible with the upgrade DPU Health : All DPUs must be healthy and operational



If any validation fails:

Upgrade Blocked : The upgrade process is automatically halted

Status Updates: The DPFOperatorConfig status reflects the validation failure

You can monitor prevalidation status using either dpfctl or kubectl as described in the prerequisites above. The DPFOperatorConfig status will indicate whether prevalidations have passed or failed. All conditions must be True for the upgrade to proceed.

After completing your DPF Operator upgrade, follow these steps to ensure everything is working correctly: