DPF System Prerequisites for Host Trusted

DPF makes a number of assumptions about the hardware, software and networking of the machines it runs on. Some of the specific user guides add their own requirements.

Hardware Setup

There is a high availability control plane machines serving many worker nodes in a cluster running DPF.

Control Plane Machines

Each control plane machine:

  • May be virtualized

  • x86_64 architecture

  • 16 GB RAM

  • 8 CPUs

  • DPUs are not installed

Worker Machines

Each worker machine:

  • Bare metal - no virtualization

  • x86_64 architecture

  • 16 GB RAM

  • 8 CPUs

  • Any number of DPUs

DPUs

  • Bluefield 3

  • 32 GB memory

  • Flashed with NVIDIA BFB with DOCA version 2.5 or higher

  • Out-of-band management port is not used

System Software Setup

Control Plane Machines

  • NFS client packages - i.e. nfs-common

  • NFS server available with /mnt/dpf_share readable and writable by any user

Worker Machines

  • In-Band Manageability Interface enabled in BIOS

  • NFS client packages - i.e. nfs-common

  • NFS server available with /mnt/dpf_share readable and writable by any user

  • rshim package is not installed

Kubernetes

  • Kubernetes 1.32 - 1.34

  • Control plane nodes have the labels "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" : ""

Network Setup

  • All nodes have full internet access - both from the host out-of-band and DPU high speed interfaces

  • Virtual IP from the management subnet reserved for internal DPF usage

  • The out-of-band management and high-speed networks are routable to each other

  • The control plane nodes hosting the DPU control plane pods must be located on the same L2 broadcast domain

  • The out-of-band management fabric on which control plane nodes are connected should allow MultiCast traffic (used for VRRP)
