DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.0
DPF System Prerequisites for Zero Trust

DPF makes a number of assumptions about the hardware, software and networking of the machines it runs on. Some of the specific user guides add their own requirements.

Hardware Setup

There are high availability control plane machines running DPF and workload machines.

Control Plane Machines

Each control plane machine:

  • May be virtualized

  • x86_64 architecture

  • 16 GB RAM

  • 8 CPUs

  • DPUs are not installed

Workload Machines

Each workload machine has the following characteristics:

  • Bare metal - no virtualization

  • Any number of DPUs

DPUs

  • Bluefield 3

  • 32 GB memory

  • Flashed with NVIDIA BFB with DOCA version 2.5 or higher

  • out-of-band management port must be connected to the management network

System Software Setup

Control Plane Machines

  • NFS client packages - i.e. nfs-common

  • NFS server available with /mnt/dpf_share readable and writable by any user

Kubernetes

  • Kubernetes 1.32 - 1.34

  • Control plane nodes have the labels "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" : ""

Network Setup

  • All nodes must have internet access to be able to pull images - included the DPUs

  • Virtual IP from the management subnet reserved for internal DPF usage

  • The DPU out-of-band physical interface must be connected with the DPF control planes

  • The control plane nodes hosting the DPU control plane pods must be located on the same L2 broadcast domain

  • The out-of-band management fabric on which control plane nodes are connected should allow MultiCast traffic (used for VRRP)
