DPF Zero Trust

Get Started with DPF Zero Trust

This guide shows you how to deploy the NVIDIA DPF Operator prepared for the Zero Trust mode, which is designed for bare-metal infrastructure with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs.

Before you Begin

To follow this guide, you need the following:

  • A Kubernetes cluster with administrative access for DPF Operator deployment

  • Bare-metal infrastructure with NVIDIA DPUs and BMC access

  • Network access to the NVIDIA NGC Catalog for downloading DPF Operator charts and container images

Detailed Requirements

For detailed requirements, ensure your system meets these prerequisites:

Objectives

  • Deploy the DPF Operator to your Kubernetes cluster

  • Understand Zero Trust mode architecture and security model

  • Verify successful installation and readiness for DPU provisioning

  • Set up foundation for secure bare-metal DPU management

Understanding Zero Trust Mode

In Zero Trust mode:

  • The host is considered an untrusted entity towards the data center network

  • DPUs are managed through their Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) via Redfish protocol

  • All management traffic occurs over the DPU's out-of-band (OOB) network for secure isolation

  • The DPU acts as a security barrier between the host and the network infrastructure

  • The host sees the DPU as a standard NIC with no access to the internal DPU management plane

  • DPUs are provisioned and can run accelerated network services with hardware-level isolation

Deploy the DPF Operator

1. Add the DPF Helm Repository

First, add the NVIDIA DPF Helm repository to access the DPF Operator charts:

helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
helm repo update


2. Install the DPF Operator

Note

Ensure you have completed the Helm Prerequisites Guide before proceeding with the DPF Operator installation.

Deploy the DPF Operator to your Kubernetes cluster using Helm:

helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=v25.10.0

The command above does the following:

  • Creates the dpf-operator-system namespace if it doesn't exist

  • Installs the DPF Operator version v25.10.0 from the NVIDIA repository

  • Configures the operator to manage DPU resources across your cluster

3. Verify the Installation

Check that the DPF Operator has been successfully deployed and is running:

kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager

The output should be similar to:

deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out

You can also verify all components are running:

kubectl get pods -n dpf-operator-system

What's Next?

This minimal setup provides a foundation for DPF Zero Trust mode. To proceed with DPU provisioning and making the DPUs act as passthrough devices, explore the DPU Passthrough in DPF Zero Trust guide. For further Zero Trust mode use cases, refer to the DPF Zero Trust Use Cases documentation.

Cleanup (Optional)

If you need to remove the DPF Operator from your cluster:

1. Uninstall the DPF Operator:

helm uninstall dpf-operator -n dpf-operator-system

2. Remove the namespace:

kubectl delete ns dpf-operator-system


