The spec.helmChart field is used to specify the Helm chart that will be used to deploy the DPUService . The spec.helmChart.source field is used to specify the Helm chart repository URL, version, and chart name.

Copy Copied! spec: helmChart: source: repoURL: https: version: 1.0 . 8 chart: doca-blueman

The following fields are used to specify the Helm chart:

repoURL - the URL of the Helm chart repository. OCI and HTTP repositories are supported.

version - the version of the Helm chart to be used.

chart - the name of the Helm chart.

It is possible to specify the path to the Helm chart in the repository with the spec.helmChart.source.path field.

Optionally, the spec.helmChart.source.releaseName field can be used to specify the release name of the released Helm chart.

The spec.serviceDaemonSet field is used to specify the configuration of the DaemonSet. It represents Helm values to be used during the release of the Helm chart. These values take precedence over the values defined in the Helm chart.

Copy Copied! spec: serviceDaemonSet: updateStrategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxUnavailable: 2 nodeSelector: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "bfb" operator: In values: [ "dk" ] labels: "some-label" : "some-value" annotations: "some-annotation" : "some-value" resources: resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3

The following fields are used to specify the DaemonSet configuration:

updateStrategy - the update strategy for the DaemonSet. This should be a valid Kubernetes DaemonSetUpdateStrategy object.

nodeSelector - the node selector for the DaemonSet. This field is used to select the nodes where the DaemonSet's Pods will be deployed.

labels - the labels to be applied to the DaemonSet's Pods.

annotations - the annotations to be applied to the DaemonSet's Pods.

resources - the resource requests and limits for the DaemonSet's Pods.

For more information on how to write a Helm chart for a DPUService , see the DPUService Development Guide.

It is possible to deploy a DPUService in the host cluster, i.e. the cluster where the DPF operator is running. This can be done by setting the spec.deployInCluster field in the DPUService manifest to true .

A DPUService can have dependencies on DPUServiceInterface resources. These resources represent interfaces that are required by the DPUService to function properly.

The DPUServiceInterface resources must exist for the DPUService to be deployed successfully. If the DPUServiceInterface resources are not found in the cluster, the DPUService will not be deployed and a condition will be set to false with a reason on the status field of the DPUService resource.

To define a dependency DPUServiceInterface resources, the spec.interfaces field of the DPUService resource must be set to the names of the DPUServiceInterfaces .

Copy Copied! spec: interfaces: - p0-sif - p1- if - app- if





A DPUService workload can expose multiple ports to the host cluster. The configPorts field is used to specify the ports that should be exposed from the DPU nodes to the host cluster.

Copy Copied! spec: configPorts: serviceType: NodePort ports: - name: port1 protocol: TCP nodePort: 30001 - name: port2 protocol: TCP nodePort: 30000

The spec.configPorts.serviceType field defines the type of service to be created for the DPUService . It can be NodePort , ClusterIP , or None with NodePort being the default value.

The spec.configPorts.ports field is used to specify the ports that should be exposed from the DPU nodes to the host cluster. Each port should have the following fields:

name - the name of the port. This field is a unique identifier and must reference a port defined in the Helm chart.

port - the port that will be exposed on the host cluster for use by in-cluster workloads.

protocol - the protocol to be used for the port. It can be TCP or UDP .

nodePort - the external port to be exposed on the host cluster. This field is optional and is used only when the spec.configPorts.serviceType field is set to NodePort .

Upon reconciliation, the DPUService controller will retrieve the list of services that exist in the DPU cluster for this DPUService . It will retrieve the ports that are matching the ports defined in the spec.configPorts.ports field. It uses the name field to match the ports. If the ports are found, the nodePort values will be collected. The controller will then make the collected nodePorts accessible from the host cluster by creating a new Service resource.