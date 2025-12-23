DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.0
DPUService

The DPUService CRD provides an API for DPF users to deploy applications on DPU nodes using Helm charts.

Example

The following is an example of a DPUService YAML for the blueman service:

apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
  name: doca-blueman-service
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
      version: 1.0.8
      chart: doca-blueman
  serviceDaemonSet:
    updateStrategy:
      type: RollingUpdate
      rollingUpdate:
        maxUnavailable: 2
    labels:
      dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service
    annotations:
      dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service

In the above example:

  • A DPUService named doca-blueman-service is created in the dpf-operator-system namespace.

  • A HelmChart located at https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca with version 1.0.5 and chart doca-blueman is used to deploy the DPUService.

  • A DaemonSet is deployed on target DPU nodes. We specify the update strategy, labels, and annotations for the DaemonSet.

Managing Lifecycle of DPUServices

A DPUDeployment resource is the recommended way to deploy and manage DPUServices in DPF. The DPUDeployment resource is a higher level abstraction that allows to manage the lifecycle of DPUServices in the DPU cluster. It provides a way to deploy, upgrade, validate dependencies and resources requirements for DPUServices.

Writing a DPUService Spec

Helm Chart Configuration

The spec.helmChart field is used to specify the Helm chart that will be used to deploy the DPUService. The spec.helmChart.source field is used to specify the Helm chart repository URL, version, and chart name.

spec:
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
      version: 1.0.8
      chart: doca-blueman

The following fields are used to specify the Helm chart:

  • repoURL - the URL of the Helm chart repository. OCI and HTTP repositories are supported.

  • version - the version of the Helm chart to be used.

  • chart - the name of the Helm chart.

It is possible to specify the path to the Helm chart in the repository with the spec.helmChart.source.path field.

Optionally, the spec.helmChart.source.releaseName field can be used to specify the release name of the released Helm chart.

Service DaemonSet Values

The spec.serviceDaemonSet field is used to specify the configuration of the DaemonSet. It represents Helm values to be used during the release of the Helm chart. These values take precedence over the values defined in the Helm chart.

spec:
  serviceDaemonSet:
    updateStrategy:
      type: RollingUpdate
      rollingUpdate:
        maxUnavailable: 2
    nodeSelector:
      nodeSelectorTerms:
        - matchExpressions:
          - key: "bfb"
            operator: In
            values: ["dk"]
    labels:
      "some-label": "some-value"
    annotations:
      "some-annotation": "some-value"
    resources:
      resources:
        memory: 6Gi
        nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3

The following fields are used to specify the DaemonSet configuration:

  • updateStrategy - the update strategy for the DaemonSet. This should be a valid Kubernetes DaemonSetUpdateStrategy object.

  • nodeSelector - the node selector for the DaemonSet. This field is used to select the nodes where the DaemonSet's Pods will be deployed.

  • labels - the labels to be applied to the DaemonSet's Pods.

  • annotations - the annotations to be applied to the DaemonSet's Pods.

  • resources - the resource requests and limits for the DaemonSet's Pods.

For more information on how to write a Helm chart for a DPUService, see the DPUService Development Guide.

Deploy a DPUService in the Host Cluster

It is possible to deploy a DPUService in the host cluster, i.e. the cluster where the DPF operator is running. This can be done by setting the spec.deployInCluster field in the DPUService manifest to true.

DPUServiceInterface dependencies

A DPUService can have dependencies on DPUServiceInterface resources. These resources represent interfaces that are required by the DPUService to function properly.

The DPUServiceInterface resources must exist for the DPUService to be deployed successfully. If the DPUServiceInterface resources are not found in the cluster, the DPUService will not be deployed and a condition will be set to false with a reason on the status field of the DPUService resource.

To define a dependency DPUServiceInterface resources, the spec.interfaces field of the DPUService resource must be set to the names of the DPUServiceInterfaces.

spec:
  interfaces:
    - p0-sif
    - p1-if
    - app-if


ConfigPorts

A DPUService workload can expose multiple ports to the host cluster. The configPorts field is used to specify the ports that should be exposed from the DPU nodes to the host cluster.

spec:
  configPorts:
    serviceType: NodePort
    ports:
      - name: port1
        protocol: TCP
        nodePort: 30001
      - name: port2
        protocol: TCP
        nodePort: 30000

The spec.configPorts.serviceType field defines the type of service to be created for the DPUService. It can be NodePort, ClusterIP, or None with NodePort being the default value.

The spec.configPorts.ports field is used to specify the ports that should be exposed from the DPU nodes to the host cluster. Each port should have the following fields:

  • name - the name of the port. This field is a unique identifier and must reference a port defined in the Helm chart.

  • port - the port that will be exposed on the host cluster for use by in-cluster workloads.

  • protocol - the protocol to be used for the port. It can be TCP or UDP.

  • nodePort - the external port to be exposed on the host cluster. This field is optional and is used only when the spec.configPorts.serviceType field is set to NodePort.

Upon reconciliation, the DPUService controller will retrieve the list of services that exist in the DPU cluster for this DPUService. It will retrieve the ports that are matching the ports defined in the spec.configPorts.ports field. It uses the name field to match the ports. If the ports are found, the nodePort values will be collected. The controller will then make the collected nodePorts accessible from the host cluster by creating a new Service resource.

For more information on how to write a Helm chart for a DPUService, in order to expose ports, see the DPUService development guide.

DPUService Update

The DPUService resource can be updated by changing the fields in the spec section of the resource. The controller will detect the changes and update the DPUService accordingly. The DPUService will not be recreated during the update process.

Working with DPUServices

Waiting for Ready

When a DPUService is created, it may take some time for the workload to be ready.

It is possible to wait for a DPUService to be ready by using the kubectl wait command:

$ kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready dpuservice/<dpuservice-name> -n <namespace>


Suspending and Resuming

Suspending a DPUService

The need to temporarily suspend a DPUService may arise when performing maintenance or troubleshooting. The DPUService can be suspended by setting the spec.paused field to true.

spec:
  paused: true

Or by using the kubectl patch command:

$ kubectl patch dpuservice <dpuservice-name> \
-n <namespace> \ 
--field-manager=dpf-client-side-apply \
--type='json' \
-p='[{"op": "replace", "path": "/spec/paused", "value": true}]'

Note: When a DPUService is suspended, the controller will not reconcile the resource until the spec.paused field is set to false. This means that the DPUService can neither be updated nor deleted while it is suspended.

Resuming a DPUService

To resume a suspended DPUService, set the spec.paused field to false.

spec:
  paused: false

Or by using the kubectl patch command:

$ kubectl patch dpuservice <dpuservice-name> \
-n <namespace> \
--field-manager=dpf-client-side-apply \
--type='json' \
-p='[{"op": "replace", "path": "/spec/paused", "value": false}]'

Debugging DPUServices

There are several ways to debug DPUServices in DPF. The recommended way is to use the dpfctl command line tool to gather information about the DPUServices in the DPU cluster.

$ dpfctl describe dpuservices --show-conditions=all
NAME                                                  NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON   SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig                   dpf-operator-system
│           ├─Ready                                                        True         Success  28h
│           ├─ImagePullSecretsReconciled                                   True         Success  5d1h
│           ├─PreUpgradeValidationReady                                    True         Success  5d1h
│           ├─SystemComponentsReady                                        True         Success  28h
│           └─SystemComponentsReconciled                                   True         Success  5d1h
├─DPUServiceCredentialRequests
│ └─DPUServiceCredentialRequest/servicesetcontroller  dpf-operator-system
│               ├─Ready                                                    True         Success  5d1h
│               ├─SecretReconciled                                         True         Success  5d1h
│               └─ServiceAccountReconciled                                 True         Success  5d1h
├─DPUServices
│ └─4 DPUServices...                                  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  3d7h   See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
└─System Components                                   dpf-operator-system
  └─DPUServices
    └─8 DPUServices...                                dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  5d1h   See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
                                                                                                        servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin


Configuring Critical DPUService for DPU Readiness

Overview

In DPF architecture, host worker nodes and DPUs run in separate Kubernetes clusters. Some host workloads rely on corresponding DPU pods (DPUServices). If a critical DPUService is missing or not running on the DPU, the host should stop accepting new workloads to avoid instability.

To enforce this, DPF introduces a mechanism that taints the host node when a critical DPUService is not running.

How to Mark a DPUService as Critical

To mark a DPUService as critical, add the following label: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical: ""

Example: kubectl label dpuservice sriov-device-plugin svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical="" -n dpf-operator-system

To remove the critical label, use: kubectl label dpuservice sriov-device-plugin svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical- -n dpf-operator-system

Example Manifest Snippet

apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
  name: sriov-device-plugin
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
  labels:
    svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical: ""


Taint Behavior

When a pod of a critical DPUService is not in a Running state on the DPU, the corresponding host node is tainted:

spec:
  taints:
  - effect: NoSchedule
    key: dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-ready

When the pod becomes Ready again, the taint is removed.

Recovery Process

Once the failed critical DPUService pod is running again, the following occurs:

  • The controller detects this change during its next reconciliation loop.

  • The dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-ready taint is removed.

  • Host node resumes scheduling workloads.

Troubleshooting

To check controller logs, use:

kubectl logs dpuservice-controller-manager-<pod> -n dpf-operator-system | grep dpuready

Example:

I0619 09:39:35.905116 dpuready_controller.go:198] Adding taint to node Node="host-01"
I0619 09:46:01.170252 dpuready_controller.go:216] Removing taint from node Node="host-01"


Limitations

  • Tainting is based on a 10-minute periodic reconciliation.

  • Only pods for critical DPUServices labeled as svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical are considered.

  • Taint is only removed once the pod is Ready.

  • Feature currently does not trigger instant reconciliation (planned for future releases).

Quick Reference

Item

Description

Label key

svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical

Taint key

dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-ready

Taint effect

NoSchedule

Taint behavior

Applied if a critical DPUService pod is not running on the DPU

Recovery

Taint is removed once the pod is running and ready

Check logs with

kubectl logs \| grep dpuready

Reconciliation interval

Every 10 minutes (will become event-driven in next release)


Final Notes

This feature is essential for ensuring host-side stability when critical DPU infrastructure is missing or unhealthy. Proper labeling and understanding of the DPU-host relationship are required for effective use of this functionality.

Dividing the cluster into several zones (DEPRECATED - Use DPUDeployment instead)

For a better control of maintenance and down-time, the cluster can be logically divided into several "zones". Each zone can have its own set of DPU services, that can be upgraded individually, affecting only the specific zone. The creation of zones for DPU services is done by adding labels on the nodes in the DPU cluster and then using them with the DPU service YAML:

Create a specific DPU Set for worker nodes labeled as "e2e.servers/dk=true", by adding the "cluster -> nodeLabels" section, assign their DPUs the label "bfb=dk" (on the DPU cluster).

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUSet
metadata:
  name: dpuset-dk
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpuNodeSelector:
  matchLabels:
    e2e.servers/dk: "true"
  strategy:
  rollingUpdate:
    maxUnavailable: "10%"
  type: RollingUpdate
  dpuTemplate:
  spec:
    dpuFlavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn
    bfb:
    name: bf-bundle-dk-ga
    nodeEffect:
    taint:
      key: "dpu"
      value: "provisioning"
      effect: NoSchedule
    cluster:
    nodeLabels:
      bfb: "dk"

Then use the assigned label to create an HBN DPU Service for these specific nodes (under the "nodeSelector" section):

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
  name: doca-hbn-dk
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  serviceID: doca-hbn
  interfaces:
  - p0-sf-dk
  - p1-sf-dk
  - app-sf-dk
  serviceDaemonSet:
  nodeSelector:
    nodeSelectorTerms:
    - matchExpressions:
    - key: "bfb"
        operator: In
      values: ["dk"]
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
    [
    {"name": "iprequest", "interface": "ip_lo", "cni-args": {"poolNames": ["loopback"], "poolType": "cidrpool"}},
    {"name": "iprequest", "interface": "ip_pf2dpu3", "cni-args": {"poolNames": ["pool1"], "poolType": "cidrpool", "allocateDefaultGateway": true}}
        ]
  helmChart:
  source:
    repoURL: https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
    version: 1.0.1
    chart: doca-hbn
  values:
    image:
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
    tag: 2.4.1-doca2.9.1
    resources:
    memory: 6Gi
    nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3
    configuration:
    perDPUValuesYAML: |
    - hostnamePattern: "*"
      values:
        bgp_autonomous_system: 65111
        bgp_peer_group: hbn
    startupYAMLJ2: |
      - header:
        model: BLUEFIELD
        nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
        rev-id: 1.0
        version: HBN 2.4.0
      - set:
        interface:
        lo:
          ip:
          address:
            {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/32: {}
          type: loopback
        p0_if,p1_if:
          type: swp
          link:
          mtu: 9000
        pf2dpu3_if:
          ip:
          address:
            {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf2dpu3.cidr }}: {}
          type: swp
          link:
          mtu: 9000
        router:
        bgp:
          autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
          enable: on
          graceful-restart:
          mode: full
          router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
        vrf:
        default:
          router:
          bgp:
            address-family:
            ipv4-unicast:
              enable: on
              redistribute:
              connected:
                enable: on
            ipv6-unicast:
              enable: on
              redistribute:
              connected:
                enable: on
            enable: on
            neighbor:
            p0_if:
              peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
              type: unnumbered
            p1_if:
              peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
              type: unnumbered
            path-selection:
            multipath:
              aspath-ignore: on
            peer-group:
            {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
              remote-as: external

You can do the same for the additional required YAMLs (interfaces and chains):

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: app-sf-dk
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
  spec:
    nodeSelector:
    matchLabels:
      bfb: "dk"
    template:
    metadata:
      labels:
      svc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "app_sf"
      svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
    spec:
      interfaceType: service
      service:
      serviceID: doca-hbn
      network: mybrhbn
      interfaceName: pf2dpu3_if
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: p0-sf-dk
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
  spec:
    nodeSelector:
    matchLabels:
      bfb: "dk"
    template:
    metadata:
      labels:
      svc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "p0_sf"
      svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
    spec:
      interfaceType: service
      service:
      serviceID: doca-hbn
      network: mybrhbn
      interfaceName: p0_if
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: p1-sf-dk
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
  spec:
    nodeSelector:
    matchLabels:
      bfb: "dk"
    template:
    metadata:
      labels:
      svc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "p1_sf"
      svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
    spec:
      interfaceType: service
      service:
      serviceID: doca-hbn
      network: mybrhbn
      interfaceName: p1_if
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceChain
metadata:
  name: hbn-to-fabric-dk
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
  spec:
    nodeSelector:
    matchLabels:
      bfb: "dk"
    template:
    spec:
      switches:
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
          uplink: p0
        - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
          svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
          svc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "p0_sf"
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
          uplink: p1
        - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
          svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
          svc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "p1_sf"
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceChain
metadata:
  name: ovn-to-hbn-dk
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
  spec:
    nodeSelector:
    matchLabels:
      bfb: "dk"
    template:
    spec:
      switches:
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
          svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
          svc.dpu.nvidia.com/interface: "app_sf"
        - serviceInterface:
          matchLabels:
          port: ovn

