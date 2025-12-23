On This Page
- Application
- Container image
- DPUService Helm chart
- Developing a DPUService
- 1. Choose an application to run as a DPUService
- 2. Containerize the application so it can be deployed and run on a BlueField DPU
- 3. Create a Helm chart for the application
- 4. Deploy your DPUService
DPUService Development Guide
The DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) manages application lifecycles through DPUService resources. A DPUService typically represents an application that runs on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and utilizes the DOCA SDK.
DOCA provides libraries for networking and data processing programmability that leverage NVIDIA BlueField DPU hardware accelerators. For more information about developing DOCA applications see the DOCA SDK programming guide.
A DPUService consists of the following components:
One or more applications designed to run on the DPU
One or more container images that include the application and its runtime environment
A Helm chart that defines the Kubernetes manifests required to run the application
Note: An example DPUService is available at github.com/nvidia/doca-platform under
dpuservices/dummydpuservice. This example is a good base to start from when developing your own DPUServices.
A DPUService application:
can be written in any language and serve any function.
must run in a containerized environment.
must run on
arm64.
The DPUService API is flexible, and some implementations may not fully conform to the constraints described in this document. For example, some DPUServices are deployed on clusters other than the DPUCluster using the
.spec.deployInCluster parameter. Services deployed in this manner must match the architecture of their target cluster.
A DPUService container image must:
be available on a container registry which is accessible from the DPU.
run on
arm64architecture.
A DPUService Helm chart must:
be available on a Helm registry which is accessible from the DPF control plane.
contain exactly one DaemonSet - the
serviceDaemonSet- that is part of a service function chain.
Each Kubernetes object must have a
{{ .Release.Name }}in their
.metadata.name. This enables deployment of multiple instances of the service.
Include version constraints in the Helm chart annotations - e.g.
dpu.nvidia.com/doca-versionfor DOCA version.
DPUService developers may implement additional parameters in the Helm chart to meet their needs.
Helm chart parameters
A DPUService Helm chart must expose the following parameters which can be set using Helm values:
Parameter
Type
Optional
Description
No
map[string]string
No
serviceDaemonSet pod labels
map[string]string
No
serviceDaemonSet pod annotations
No
serviceDaemonSet upgrade strategy configuration
map[string]string
No
serviceDaemonSet pod Resource requests/limits (e.g. CPU, memory)
boolean
Yes
Enable/disable exposure of specific ports (default: false)
map[string]string
Yes*
Custom labels for the Service resources to be discovered by the DPUService controller (*Required if exposing ports)
Exposing ports
DPUServices can optionally expose ports to the outside world. Exposing these ports is enabled by setting the
exposedPorts parameter in the Helm chart. This parameter is optional for chart implementers.
exposedPorts.portsparameter is a map of port names to boolean values.
By default, all ports should be disabled (
false)
Each port is configurable individually. Users can enable exposure by setting
exposedPorts.ports.<portName>=true.
Custom labels must be accepted under
exposedPorts.labelsand will be applied to the relevant resources. This is necessary for the
Serviceto be discovered by the DPUService controller.
The Helm chart contains a
Serviceof type
NodePort.
Both
internalTrafficPolicyand
externalTrafficPolicymust be set to
Localto ensure correct routing behavior.
Recommendations
The following list contains some recommended features for the DPUService Helm chart. If the chart developer doesn't implement these, users may face issues deploying the chart in e.g. air-gapped or large scale environments.
ImagePullSecrets for pod controllers - e.g. DaemonSets, Deployments should be configurable.
CRDs should be placed in the crd folder of the Helm chart.
If the application needs to access resources in a different cluster than the one the application is deployed in, the chart should allow for configurable
volumes,
volumeMountsand
envso that a DPUServiceCredentialRequest can be used.
This guide requires working knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes and Helm.
Prerequisites
a docker build environment
dockerCLI installed - see the guide
helmCLI installed - see the guide
dpfctlCLI installed - see the guide
kubectlCLI installed - see the guide
The repo
github.com/nvidia/doca-platformcloned to
$PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO
A docker registry -
$DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRYyou can push images to.
A Helm registry -
$DPUSERVICE_HELM_REGISTRYyou can push Helm charts to.
1. Choose an application to run as a DPUService
In this example we will use the
dummydpuservice which is implemented as part of this repository. The
dummydpuservice is an application - written in
Go - which exposes an http server that returns information about its runtime environment. The implementation for this application is at
$PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/cmd/dummydpuservice/main.go.
2. Containerize the application so it can be deployed and run on a BlueField DPU
Every DPUService has a container which runs the application on the DPU. Developers can define a container build process that meets the requirements of their DPUService as long as the basic requirements.
Writing the Dockerfile
For the
dummydpuservice we need to use go to build a binary. This application has no runtime dependencies so we can use a minimal
distroless base image.
This results in the following
Dockerfile.
# Golang base image required to build the dummydpuservice.
FROM docker.io/library/golang:
1.24 AS builder
WORKDIR /workspace
# Copy the go source from the DPF repo
COPY ./ ./
# Build the dummydpuservice binary.
RUN CGO_ENABLED=
0 GOOS=linux GOARCH=arm64 go build -trimpath -o dummydpuservice cmd/dummydpuservice/main.go
# Copy the binary to a clean base image.
FROM nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/dpf_containers:
1.0.
2-ubuntu22.
04-distroless
WORKDIR /
COPY --from=builder /workspace/manager .
USER
65532:
65532
ENTRYPOINT [
"/dummydpuservice"]
Building the image
Save this file to
Dockerfile.dummydpuservice and run:
# Build the container image
docker build --platform linux/arm64 \
-f Dockerfile.dummydpuservice \
-t $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice:v0.1.0 \
$PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO
Note: in order to build this image you need to have an environment capable of building
arm64 container images. For more information see the Docker guide.
Publishing the image
Publish the image to your docker registry:
docker tag dummydpuservice:latest $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice:v0.1.0
docker push $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice:v0.1.0
3. Create a Helm chart for the application
A helm chart is a set of templates which are used to create Kubernetes objects. For information about building helm charts see the official documentation.
Each DPUService has its own Kubernetes objects which will differ from application to application.
The
dummydpuservice chart requires:
A DaemonSet which will run the application on each DPU
A Service which will serve requests to the application
Writing the chart
The
dummydpuservice chart is already developed and located at
$PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart. This helm chart is an excellent base to start with when developing a new DPUService.
Validating the chart
The dpuservice values can be validated with:
helm lint $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart
This will validate the
dummydpuservice chart against the
$PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart/values.schema.json schema. This schema can be copied to any DPUService to ensure that the values are valid.
Publishing the chart
A DPUService Helm chart must be available on a Helm registry which is accessible from the DPF control plane.
To package and publish the chart:
helm package $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart --version v0.1.0
helm push dummydpuservice-chart-0.1.0.tgz $DPUSERVICE_HELM_REGISTRY
4. Deploy your DPUService
This step requires a working DPF installation. For information on how to set up DPF see the user guides.
A DPUService is a Kubernetes object which has a helm chart reference and a set of configuration values.
Writing the DPUService
For the
dummydpuservice the DPUService will have the form:
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: dummydpuservice
namespace: dummydpuservice
spec:
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//$DPUSERVICE_HELM_REGISTRY/dpf
version: v0.
1.0
chart: dummydpuservice-chart
values:
image:
tag: v0.
1.0
repository: $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice
serviceID: dummydpuservice
serviceDaemonSet:
nodeSelector:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: dpu
operator: In
values:
- dpu
updateStrategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
2
labels:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: dummydpuservice
annotations:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: dummydpuservice
resources:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
configPorts:
serviceType: NodePort
ports:
- name: exampletcp
port:
8080
protocol: TCP
- name: exampleudp
port:
8081
protocol: UDP
You can deploy your DPUService by running the following command:
kubectl apply -f $PATH_TO_DPU_SERVICE_YAML
Checking DPUService health
You can monitor the health of your DPUService with:
dpfctl describe dpuservices --show-conditions=dpuservice/dummydpuservice
Version Constraints
The version constraints can be defined by setting specific annotations as part of the
Chart.yaml file of the chart.
apiVersion: v2
name: dummydpuservice-chart
description: Dummydpuservice chart
for Kubernetes
type: application
version:
0.1.
0
appVersion:
"0.1.0"
annotations:
# Annotation to track the DOCA version compatibility
# of a DPUService. This is a requirement
for services
# which implement
synchronized upgrades using DPUDeployments.
dpu.nvidia.com/doca-version:
">= 2.9"
The constraints must comply with https://github.com/Masterminds/semver/blob/v3.3.1/README.md?plain=1#L117-L212
There is a specific set of annotations that are handled today, the rest are stripped:
dpu.nvidia.com/doca-version