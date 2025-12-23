DPUService Development Guide

This guide requires working knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes and Helm.

a docker build environment

docker CLI installed - see the guide

helm CLI installed - see the guide

dpfctl CLI installed - see the guide

kubectl CLI installed - see the guide

The repo github.com/nvidia/doca-platform cloned to $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO

A docker registry - $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY you can push images to.

A Helm registry - $DPUSERVICE_HELM_REGISTRY you can push Helm charts to.

In this example we will use the dummydpuservice which is implemented as part of this repository. The dummydpuservice is an application - written in Go - which exposes an http server that returns information about its runtime environment. The implementation for this application is at $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/cmd/dummydpuservice/main.go .

Every DPUService has a container which runs the application on the DPU. Developers can define a container build process that meets the requirements of their DPUService as long as the basic requirements.

For the dummydpuservice we need to use go to build a binary. This application has no runtime dependencies so we can use a minimal distroless base image.

This results in the following Dockerfile .

Copy Copied! # Golang base image required to build the dummydpuservice. FROM docker.io/library/golang: 1.24 AS builder WORKDIR /workspace # Copy the go source from the DPF repo COPY ./ ./ # Build the dummydpuservice binary. RUN CGO_ENABLED= 0 GOOS=linux GOARCH=arm64 go build -trimpath -o dummydpuservice cmd/dummydpuservice/main.go # Copy the binary to a clean base image. FROM nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/dpf_containers: 1.0 . 2 -ubuntu22. 04 -distroless WORKDIR / COPY --from=builder /workspace/manager . USER 65532 : 65532 ENTRYPOINT [ "/dummydpuservice" ]





Save this file to Dockerfile.dummydpuservice and run:

Copy Copied! docker build --platform linux/arm64 \ -f Dockerfile.dummydpuservice \ -t $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice:v0.1.0 \ $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO

Note: in order to build this image you need to have an environment capable of building arm64 container images. For more information see the Docker guide.

Publish the image to your docker registry:

Copy Copied! docker tag dummydpuservice:latest $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice:v0.1.0 docker push $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice:v0.1.0

A helm chart is a set of templates which are used to create Kubernetes objects. For information about building helm charts see the official documentation.

Each DPUService has its own Kubernetes objects which will differ from application to application.

The dummydpuservice chart requires:

A DaemonSet which will run the application on each DPU

A Service which will serve requests to the application

The dummydpuservice chart is already developed and located at $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart . This helm chart is an excellent base to start with when developing a new DPUService.

The dpuservice values can be validated with:

Copy Copied! helm lint $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart

This will validate the dummydpuservice chart against the $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart/values.schema.json schema. This schema can be copied to any DPUService to ensure that the values are valid.

A DPUService Helm chart must be available on a Helm registry which is accessible from the DPF control plane.

To package and publish the chart:

Copy Copied! helm package $PATH_TO_ROOT_OF_DPF_REPO/dpuservices/dummydpuservice/chart --version v0.1.0 helm push dummydpuservice-chart-0.1.0.tgz $DPUSERVICE_HELM_REGISTRY

This step requires a working DPF installation. For information on how to set up DPF see the user guides.

A DPUService is a Kubernetes object which has a helm chart reference and a set of configuration values.

For the dummydpuservice the DPUService will have the form:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUService metadata: name: dummydpuservice namespace: dummydpuservice spec: helmChart: source: repoURL: https: version: v0. 1.0 chart: dummydpuservice-chart values: image: tag: v0. 1.0 repository: $DPUSERVICE_DOCKER_REGISTRY/dummydpuservice serviceID: dummydpuservice serviceDaemonSet: nodeSelector: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: dpu operator: In values: - dpu updateStrategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxUnavailable: 2 labels: dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: dummydpuservice annotations: dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: dummydpuservice resources: nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1 configPorts: serviceType: NodePort ports: - name: exampletcp port: 8080 protocol: TCP - name: exampleudp port: 8081 protocol: UDP

You can deploy your DPUService by running the following command:

Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f $PATH_TO_DPU_SERVICE_YAML





You can monitor the health of your DPUService with: