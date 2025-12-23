On This Page
DPUServiceIPAM
This document describes how a user can work with the
DPUServiceIPAM Custom Resource. A
DPUServiceIPAM object is responsible for doing the IP Address Management in the DPU cluster, IPs which the rest of the DPF objects like
DPUServiceChain can consume. Under the hood, this object is using nvidia-k8s-ipam.
The
DPUServiceIPAM can operate in 2 distinct modes:
.spec.ipv4Subnet: Share a subnet across all the nodes by splitting the subnet in smaller unique chunks per node. In this mode, there is a single gateway for the whole subnet the
DPUServiceIPAMis managing.
.spec.ipv4Network: Split a CIDR into a unique subnet per node. In this mode, each node has its own gateway.
As previously mentioned, the
DPUServiceIPAM controller leverages the nvidia-k8s-ipam project. The controller creates either a CIDRPool or a IPPool Custom Resource in the underlying DPU cluster depending on the mode the
DPUServiceIPAM is configured.
Switching from one mode to another leads to the previous Custom Resource being deleted and the new one to be created.
Removing the pool, doesn't affect running Pods. Readding the same pool, assuming that there was no node addition/deletion in the DPU cluster, is a safe operation and will not lead to duplicate IP consumption by Pods.
In order to avoid duplicating docs related to the usage of each field, take a look at the API Documentation. Note that there are additional fields that can be used but in the interest of simplicity, this guide uses only the required ones.
Split subnet into chunk per node
To split a subnet into chunks per node, all of them sharing the same gateway, we have to create a Custom Resource like this:
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: example-pool1
spec:
metadata:
labels:
# Specifying a label here enables us to make use of
this object in DPUServiceChain.
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: example-pool1
ipv4Subnet:
subnet:
"192.168.0.0/20"
gateway:
"192.168.0.1"
perNodeIPCount:
256
This configuration creates chunks of
256 available IPs for each node with gateway
192.168.0.1 for all of those nodes.
Split CIDR into subnet per node
To split a CIDR into a subnet per node each having a distinct gateway, we have to create a Custom Resource like this:
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: example-pool1
spec:
metadata:
labels:
# Specifying a label here enables us to make use of
this object in DPUServiceChain.
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: example-pool1
ipv4Network:
network:
"192.168.0.0/20"
# Optional field that usually makes sense to set, unless we use a point to point network (/
31) and we want to use
# both IPs.
gatewayIndex:
1
prefixSize:
24
This configuration creates subnets of size
/24 for each node with gateway the first IP in that subnet.
For our workload to consume an IP from the IPAM we have installed in the cluster, we need to create a
DPUServiceChain and reference the IPAM object via labels. Below is an example of 2 fake
DPUServices that are part of the same chain and each of them require an IP address from a particular pool. We won't go into details on the
DPUServiceInterface or
DPUService objects here, but we provide reference examples to ensure that the
DPUServiceChain is understandable.
The following diagram may help illustrate the objects that are involved.
First, we need to create the
DPUServiceIPAM. We can create the one specified in Split subnet into chunk per node.
Order of applying those resources doesn't matter, but in the interest of making the flow easier to understand, we apply some order.
Then, we apply the
DPUService and its
DPUServiceInterface resources for each of the service:
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: producer
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: app-iface
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: producer
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
interfaceName: app-iface
network: mybrsfc
serviceID: producer
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: producer
spec:
serviceID: producer
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//example.com/charts
path: producer
version: v0.
0.1
values:
container1:
resources:
requests:
nvidia.com/sf:
1
interfaces:
- producer
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: consumer
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: app-iface
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: consumer
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
interfaceName: app-iface
network: mybrsfc
serviceID: consumer
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: consumer
spec:
serviceID: consumer
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//example.com/charts
path: consumer
version: v0.
0.1
values:
worker:
resources:
requests:
nvidia.com/sf:
1
interfaces:
- consumer
Then we create the
DPUServiceChain. In this
DPUServiceChain we request that the 2 interfaces are part of the same switch and each of the interfaces request an IP from the pool we have created above:
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceChain
metadata:
name: producer-consumer
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: app-iface
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: producer
ipam:
# Reference to the label we have specified in the DPUServiceIPAM
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: pool1
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface: app-iface
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: consumer
ipam:
# Reference to the label we have specified in the DPUServiceIPAM
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: pool1
Assuming that the Helm Charts above are valid and the respect the DPF Contract, the outcome of the above resources will be that each node on the DPU cluster will have 2 Pods, one consumer and one producer. These Pods will have 2 interfaces each, one primary and a secondary using a Scalable Function (SF). The SFs will have an IP configured on them from the pool defined above, from the chunk that is allocated on the node.
DPUServiceIPAMCRs must be created in
dpf-operator-systemnamespace to take effect.