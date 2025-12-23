On This Page
DPUServices
This section contains documentation for the DPU services that can be deployed and managed by the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). Each service has its own documentation, deployment guides, and configuration details:
Firefly: DOCA Firefly service for secure PTP synchronization
BlueMan: DOCA BlueMan service for comprehensive DPU management
Telemetry Service (DTS): DOCA Telemetry Service for monitoring and metrics collection
Host-Based Networking (HBN): DOCA Host-Based Networking service for advanced networking capabilities
Argus: DOCA Argus Service for Container Threat Detection
Storage Services: Storage-related services including SNAP and SPDK CSI for storage management and virtualization
OVN VPC Service: DOCA VPC OVN service provides accelerated Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking with network isolation and advanced SDN capabilities using Open Virtual Network (OVN)
Example Services: Reference implementations and test services for development and validation
For implementation details of these services, refer to the
dpuservices directory in the repository root.