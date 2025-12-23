Host Installation for non-Kubernetes Environments

Select a use case from the host trusted use cases and complete all prerequisite steps before provisioning.

Note: The DPU Detector is not used in non-Kubernetes environments. After creating DPFOperatorConfig , you can ignore any related errors, or disable the DPU Detector by setting dpuDetector.disable=true .

For security reasons, it’s recommended that the host agent join the cluster using a bootstrap token. The following commands create a bootstrap token that expires in 24 hours and use that token to generate a kubeconfig.

Run the following commands on any of the control plane nodes

Collapse Source Copy Copied! export TOKEN_SUFFIX=$( cat /dev/urandom | tr - dc 'a-z0-9' | fold -w 6 | head -n 1) export TOKEN_SECRET=$( cat /dev/urandom | tr - dc 'a-z0-9' | fold -w 16 | head -n 1) export CLUSTER_NAME= "cluster.local" export BOOTSTRAP_TOKEN= "$TOKEN_SUFFIX.$TOKEN_SECRET" export ADMIN_KUBECONFIG_FILE=${HOME}/.kube/config export BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE= "bootstrap.kubeconfig" kubectl create secret generic bootstrap-token-$TOKEN_SUFFIX \ -- type =bootstrap.kubernetes.io/token \ --namespace=kube-system \ --from-literal=description= "Bootstrap token for host-agent" \ --from-literal=token- id =$TOKEN_SUFFIX \ --from-literal=token-secret=$TOKEN_SECRET \ --from-literal=expiration=$( date -u -d '+24 hours' +%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ) \ --from-literal=usage-bootstrap-authentication= true \ --from-literal=usage-bootstrap-signing= true \ --from-literal=auth-extra- groups =system:bootstrappers:dpf:host-agent cp ${ADMIN_KUBECONFIG_FILE} $BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE kubectl config unset --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE current-context kubectl config unset --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE users kubectl config unset --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE contexts kubectl config set -credentials bootstrap-user \ --token=$BOOTSTRAP_TOKEN \ --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE kubectl config set -context bootstrap-context \ --cluster=$CLUSTER_NAME \ --user=bootstrap-user \ --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE kubectl config use-context bootstrap-context \ --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE





Distribute the generated kubeconfig file under /var/lib/dpf/hostagent/ of each worker node.

Run the following commands on worker host.

Copy Copied! export DOCA_URL= "https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/3.2.1/ubuntu24.04/x86_64/" curl https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | sudo gpg --dearmor > /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub] $DOCA_URL ./" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get -y install doca-all doca-networking containerd





Run the following commands on worker host.

Copy Copied! export IMAGE=<the hostdriver image> export IMAGE_PULL_KEY=<your NGC key granted permission for pulling image> sudo ctr image pull --user \$oauthtoken:$IMAGE_PULL_KEY $IMAGE





Before you run the following commands, you need to set the BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS with the same value as you set in DPFOperatorConfig.spec.provisioningController.registry

Run the following commands on worker host.

Copy Copied! export BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS=<address of the bfb-registry> export HOST_AGENT_DIR=/var/lib/dpf/hostagent export HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE=$HOST_AGENT_DIR/dpf-host-agent. env sudo mkdir -p $HOST_AGENT_DIR sudo tee $HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE >/dev/null <<EOF BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS= "$BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS" HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME= "dpf-host-agent" DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME= "dpf-dmsd" RUN_CONTAINER_ARGS= "--rm --net-host --privileged --mount type=bind,src=/var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket,dst=/var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/tmp,dst=/tmp,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/etc/netplan,dst=/etc/netplan,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/run/systemd,dst=/run/systemd,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/run/udev,dst=/run/udev,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/usr/lib/systemd/network,dst=/usr/lib/systemd/network,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/proc,dst=/proc,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/dev,dst=/dev,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/sys,dst=/sys,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/lib/modules,dst=/lib/modules,options=rbind:ro --mount type=bind,src=/var/lib/dpf,dst=/var/lib/dpf,options=rbind:rw $IMAGE" EOF





Run the following commands on worker host.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! export DMSD_SERVICE_FILE=/etc/systemd/system/dpf-dmsd.service sudo tee $DMSD_SERVICE_FILE >/dev/null <<EOF [Unit] Description=DMS server Wants=network.target After=network-pre.target [Service] Type= exec EnvironmentFile=$HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr snapshot delete \$DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr container delete \$DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME ExecStart=/usr/bin/ctr run \$RUN_CONTAINER_ARGS \$DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME /hostagent rundms TimeoutStopSec=30 Restart=on-failure RestartSec=5 StartLimitIntervalSec=120 StartLimitBurst=5 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF sudo systemctl enable rshim sudo systemctl start rshim sudo systemctl enable dpf-dmsd sudo systemctl start dpf-dmsd





Run the following commands on worker host.

Copy Copied! export HOST_AGENT_SERVICE_FILE=/etc/systemd/system/dpf-host-agent.service sudo tee $HOST_AGENT_SERVICE_FILE >/dev/null <<EOF [Unit] Description=DPF Host Agent Wants=network.target After=network-pre.target [Service] Type= exec EnvironmentFile=$HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr snapshot delete \$HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr container delete \$HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME ExecStart=/usr/bin/ctr run \$RUN_CONTAINER_ARGS \$HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME /hostagent serve --bootstrap-kubeconfig=/var/lib/dpf/hostagent/bootstrap.kubeconfig --kubeconfig=/var/lib/dpf/hostagent/kubeconfig --bfb-registry-address=\${BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS} - v 3 TimeoutStopSec=30 Restart=on-failure RestartSec=5 StartLimitIntervalSec=120 StartLimitBurst=5 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF sudo systemctl enable dpf-host-agent sudo systemctl start dpf-host-agent



