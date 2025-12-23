On This Page
Host Installation for non-Kubernetes Environments
1. Install DPF
Select a use case from the host trusted use cases and complete all prerequisite steps before provisioning.
Note: The DPU Detector is not used in non-Kubernetes environments. After creating
DPFOperatorConfig, you can ignore any related errors, or disable the DPU Detector by setting
dpuDetector.disable=true.
2. Create Bootstrap Token
For security reasons, it’s recommended that the host agent join the cluster using a bootstrap token. The following commands create a bootstrap token that expires in 24 hours and use that token to generate a kubeconfig.
Run the following commands on any of the control plane nodes
export TOKEN_SUFFIX=$(
cat /dev/urandom |
tr -
dc
'a-z0-9' |
fold -w 6 |
head -n 1)
export TOKEN_SECRET=$(
cat /dev/urandom |
tr -
dc
'a-z0-9' |
fold -w 16 |
head -n 1)
export CLUSTER_NAME=
"cluster.local"
export BOOTSTRAP_TOKEN=
"$TOKEN_SUFFIX.$TOKEN_SECRET"
export ADMIN_KUBECONFIG_FILE=${HOME}/.kube/config
export BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE=
"bootstrap.kubeconfig"
# create a token that expires in 24 hours
kubectl create secret generic bootstrap-token-$TOKEN_SUFFIX \
--
type=bootstrap.kubernetes.io/token \
--namespace=kube-system \
--from-literal=description=
"Bootstrap token for host-agent" \
--from-literal=token-
id=$TOKEN_SUFFIX \
--from-literal=token-secret=$TOKEN_SECRET \
--from-literal=expiration=$(
date -u -d
'+24 hours' +%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ) \
--from-literal=usage-bootstrap-authentication=
true \
--from-literal=usage-bootstrap-signing=
true \
--from-literal=auth-extra-
groups=system:bootstrappers:dpf:host-agent
# create a kubeconfig file out of the token and the admin kubeconfig
cp ${ADMIN_KUBECONFIG_FILE} $BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE
kubectl config
unset --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE current-context
kubectl config
unset --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE
users
kubectl config
unset --kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE contexts
kubectl config
set-credentials bootstrap-user \
--token=$BOOTSTRAP_TOKEN \
--kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE
kubectl config
set-context bootstrap-context \
--cluster=$CLUSTER_NAME \
--user=bootstrap-user \
--kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE
kubectl config use-context bootstrap-context \
--kubeconfig=$BOOTSTRAP_KUBECONFIG_FILE
3. Distribute The Kubeconfig File
Distribute the generated kubeconfig file under /var/lib/dpf/hostagent/ of each worker node.
4. Install DOCA and containerd
Run the following commands on worker host.
# Set DOCA repository URL
export DOCA_URL=
"https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/3.2.1/ubuntu24.04/x86_64/"
# Add NVIDIA Mellanox GPG key
curl https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub |
sudo gpg --dearmor > /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub
# Add DOCA repository
echo
"deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub] $DOCA_URL ./" |
sudo
tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list
# Update and install required packages
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get -y
install doca-all doca-networking containerd
5. Pull The HostDriver Image From NGC
Run the following commands on worker host.
export IMAGE=<the hostdriver image>
export IMAGE_PULL_KEY=<your NGC key granted permission
for pulling image>
sudo ctr image pull --user \$oauthtoken:$IMAGE_PULL_KEY $IMAGE
6. Initialize Host Agent Flags
Before you run the following commands, you need to set the BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS with the same value as you set in DPFOperatorConfig.spec.provisioningController.registry
Run the following commands on worker host.
export BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS=<address of the bfb-registry>
export HOST_AGENT_DIR=/var/lib/dpf/hostagent
export HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE=$HOST_AGENT_DIR/dpf-host-agent.
env
sudo
mkdir -p $HOST_AGENT_DIR
sudo
tee $HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE >/dev/null <<EOF
BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS=
"$BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS"
HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME=
"dpf-host-agent"
DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME=
"dpf-dmsd"
RUN_CONTAINER_ARGS=
"--rm --net-host --privileged --mount type=bind,src=/var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket,dst=/var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/tmp,dst=/tmp,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/etc/netplan,dst=/etc/netplan,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/run/systemd,dst=/run/systemd,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/run/udev,dst=/run/udev,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/usr/lib/systemd/network,dst=/usr/lib/systemd/network,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/proc,dst=/proc,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/dev,dst=/dev,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/sys,dst=/sys,options=rbind:rw --mount type=bind,src=/lib/modules,dst=/lib/modules,options=rbind:ro --mount type=bind,src=/var/lib/dpf,dst=/var/lib/dpf,options=rbind:rw $IMAGE"
EOF
7. Start rshim and DMS
Run the following commands on worker host.
export DMSD_SERVICE_FILE=/etc/systemd/system/dpf-dmsd.service
sudo
tee $DMSD_SERVICE_FILE >/dev/null <<EOF
[Unit]
Description=DMS server
Wants=network.target
After=network-pre.target
[Service]
Type=
exec
EnvironmentFile=$HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE
ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr snapshot delete \$DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME
ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr container delete \$DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME
ExecStart=/usr/bin/ctr run \$RUN_CONTAINER_ARGS \$DMSD_CONTAINER_NAME /hostagent rundms
TimeoutStopSec=30
Restart=on-failure
RestartSec=5
StartLimitIntervalSec=120
StartLimitBurst=5
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
EOF
sudo systemctl
enable rshim
sudo systemctl start rshim
sudo systemctl
enable dpf-dmsd
sudo systemctl start dpf-dmsd
8. Start Host Agent With Systemd and containerd
Run the following commands on worker host.
export HOST_AGENT_SERVICE_FILE=/etc/systemd/system/dpf-host-agent.service
sudo
tee $HOST_AGENT_SERVICE_FILE >/dev/null <<EOF
[Unit]
Description=DPF Host Agent
Wants=network.target
After=network-pre.target
[Service]
Type=
exec
EnvironmentFile=$HOST_AGENT_ENV_FILE
ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr snapshot delete \$HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME
ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/ctr container delete \$HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME
ExecStart=/usr/bin/ctr run \$RUN_CONTAINER_ARGS \$HOST_AGENT_CONTAINER_NAME /hostagent serve --bootstrap-kubeconfig=/var/lib/dpf/hostagent/bootstrap.kubeconfig --kubeconfig=/var/lib/dpf/hostagent/kubeconfig --bfb-registry-address=\${BFB_REGISTRY_ADDRESS} -
v 3
TimeoutStopSec=30
Restart=on-failure
RestartSec=5
StartLimitIntervalSec=120
StartLimitBurst=5
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
EOF
sudo systemctl
enable dpf-host-agent
sudo systemctl start dpf-host-agent
To verify the installation is working correctly, run the following commands on worker host.
# Check services status
sudo systemctl status rshim
sudo systemctl status dpf-dmsd
sudo systemctl status dpf-host-agent
After the worker node has rebooted, remove the
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required annotation from the DPUNode using kubectl:
kubectl annotate dpunode <node-name> provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
This step is only required for hosts that are not managed by Kubernetes.