The Host Trusted deployment scenario represents DPF for Host Trusted environments, where the DPU is treated as a host accelerator card and is managed by the host. In this deployment model, host machines function as worker nodes within the DPF management cluster, with the DPU serving as an integrated acceleration resource that enhances the host's capabilities.

This architecture allows users to leverage standard Kubernetes APIs for managing both host workloads and DPU services, creating an end to end Kubernetes-native experience.

The DOCA Management Service(DMS) is used to install and configure the DPU.