Host Trusted Multi-DPU support OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services

OVN-Kubernetes serves as the primary CNI in host clusters. To achieve hardware acceleration for host workload pods, OVN-Kubernetes is split into two components: a host-side component and a DPU-side component. The acceleration workflow operates as follows:

The OVN-Kubernetes resource injector (running on the host) adds VF resource requests to host workload pods based on the dpf-ovn-kubernetes NetworkAttachmentDefinition (NAD). The SR-IOV Device Plugin allocates a VF from the host's physical function and attaches it to the pod. The OVN-Kubernetes host component communicates VF information to the DPU component via pod annotations. The OVN-Kubernetes DPU component identifies the corresponding VF representor and adds it to the OVS bridge on the DPU, enabling hardware acceleration.

In multi-DPU setups (one host worker node with two or more DPUs), both OVN-Kubernetes and HBN (Host-Based Networking) must run on the same single DPU. OVN-Kubernetes manages a single OVS bridge per host, so running it on multiple DPUs would create conflicting bridge configurations. When deployed together in the HBN+OVNK use case, HBN must be colocated with OVN-Kubernetes because they are integrated through service chains, which operate on a single DPU.

To maintain hardware acceleration in multi-DPU environments, the SRIOVNetworkNodePolicy must be configured to target only the Physical Function (PF) of the DPU where OVN-Kubernetes runs (via the pfNames field, e.g., $DPU_P0#2-45 ). This configuration ensures that:

The SR-IOV Device Plugin exposes VFs exclusively from the DPU running OVN-Kubernetes

When the resource injector adds VF requests to pods, the SR-IOV Device Plugin allocates VFs only from that DPU

The OVN-Kubernetes DPU component can properly add VF representors to OVS on the same DPU

The OVN Kubernetes with Host Based Networking guide uses only nodeSelector to target nodes with DPUs, which deploys all services (OVN-Kubernetes, HBN, DTS, Blueman) to all DPUs on those nodes. This creates conflicts when multiple DPUs are present.

The dpuSelector approach solves this problem by enabling precise DPU targeting. It allows you to: