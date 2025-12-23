Lifecycle Management

Guidance for managing the lifecycle of your DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) deployment.

When a new major version is released:

New major version is supported

Previous major version enters EOL (end-of-life)

Upgrade Policy: DPF follows an n-1 upgrade policy. You can upgrade from the previous major version to the current major version. Patch upgrades are always supported. Skipping major versions is not supported.

Use to verify that your DPFOperatorConfig and all DPU resources are in a Ready state before performing maintenance operations.

DPF Operator Upgrade Guide - Detailed instructions for upgrading DPF Operator with automated prevalidations and safe rollback capabilities.