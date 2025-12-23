OVN Kubernetes with Host Based Networking

The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.

Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.

Environment variables file

Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. ## This should never include a scheme or a port. ## e.g. 10.10 . 10.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST= ## Port for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT= 6443 ## IP address range for hosts in the target cluster on which DPF is installed. ## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10 . 10.0 / 24 export TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR= ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP= ## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes. export DPU_P0= ## DPU_P0_VF1 is the name of the second Virtual Function (VF) of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes. ## Note: The VF will be created after the DPU is provisioned and the phase "Host Network Configuration" is completed. export DPU_P0_VF1= ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE= ## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP= ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https: ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The repository URL for the OVN-Kubernetes Helm chart. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA GHCR repository. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL=oci: ## POD_CIDR is the CIDR used for pods in the target Kubernetes cluster. export POD_CIDR= 10.233 . 64.0 / 18 ## SERVICE_CIDR is the CIDR used for services in the target Kubernetes cluster. ## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10 . 10.0 / 24 export SERVICE_CIDR= 10.233 . 0.0 / 18 ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https: ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25. 10.0 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"

Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:

Copy Copied! source manifests/ 00 -env-vars/envvars.env





OVN Kubernetes is used as the primary CNI for the cluster. On worker nodes the primary CNI will be accelerated by offloading work to the DPU. On control plane nodes OVN Kubernetes will run without offloading.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns ovn-kubernetes





Install the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart. A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! envsubst < manifests/ 01 -cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values -

OVN-Kubernetes Helm values

Copy Copied! commonManifests: enabled: true nodeWithoutDPUManifests: enabled: true controlPlaneManifests: enabled: true nodeWithDPUManifests: enabled: true nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1 dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system gatewayOpts: --gateway- interface =$DPU_P0 ## Note this CIDR is followed by a trailing / 24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node. podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/ 24 serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR k8sAPIServer: https:





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the CNI installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure all nodes in the cluster are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready nodes --all ## Ensure all pods in the ovn-kubernetes namespace are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system cat manifests/ 02 -dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This deploys the following objects:

PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""





Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.

Warning This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.

After applying the additional dependencies you MUST ensure that the KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST and KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT environment variables are set in the node-feature-discovery-worker DaemonSet.

NFD needs to target the VIP because it needs to be up before cluster services can work.

Example commands to set the environment variables:

Copy Copied! kubectl -n dpf-operator-system set env daemonset/node-feature-discovery-worker \ KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST \ KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:

Copy Copied! helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} helm repo update helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:

Copy Copied! helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF Operator installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager ## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 cat manifests/ 03 -dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: overrides: kubernetesAPIServerVIP: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST kubernetesAPIServerPort: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 kamajiClusterManager: disable: false

DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF System with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager ## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system ## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all

OVN Kubernetes will accelerate traffic by attaching a VF to each pod using the primary CNI. This VF is used to offload flows to the DPU. This section details the components needed to connect pods to the offloaded OVN Kubernetes CNI.

Copy Copied! helm repo add nvidia https: helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version 25.7 . 0 -f ./manifests/ 04 -enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/network-operator.yml

NVIDIA Network Operator Helm values

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: false deployNodeFeatureRules: false sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true sriov-network-operator: operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists crds: enabled: true sriovOperatorConfig: deploy: true configDaemonNodeSelector: null operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists





The OVN Kubernetes resource injection webhook injected each pod scheduled to a worker node with a request for a VF and a Network Attachment Definition. This webhook is part of the same helm chart as the other components of the OVN Kubernetes CNI. Here it is installed by adjusting the existing helm installation to add the webhook component to the installation.

Copy Copied! envsubst < manifests/ 04 -enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values -

OVN Kubernetes Resource Injector Helm values

Copy Copied! ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector: ## Enable the ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector enabled: true





Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 04 -enable-accelerated-cni/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

NICClusterPolicy for the NVIDIA Network Operator

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: secondaryNetwork: multus: image: multus-cni imagePullSecrets: [] repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3. 9.3

SriovNetworkNodePolicy for the SR-IOV Network Operator

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: bf3-p0-vfs namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: nicSelector: deviceID: "a2dc" vendor: "15b3" pfNames: - $DPU_P0# 2 - 45 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" numVfs: 46 resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs isRdma: true externallyManaged: true deviceType: netdevice linkType: eth





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify that the accelerated CNI is enabled with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the nvidia-network-operator pods are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all ## Expect the following Daemonsets to be successfully rolled out. kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin ## Expect the network injector to be successfully rolled out. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector

In this step we deploy our DPUs and the services that will run on them.

The user is expected to create a DPUDeployment object that reflects a set of DPUServices that should run on a set of DPUs.

If you want to learn more about DPUDeployments , feel free to check the DPUDeployment documentation.

Warning In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 05 -dpudeployment-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

HBN OVN DPUFlavor to correctly configure the DPUs on provisioning

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: hbn-ovnk-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 3072 nvconfig: - device: "*" parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size= 1024 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf mtu_request= 9216 bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs: - portNumber: 0 dhcp: true mtu: 1500 configFiles: - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf operation: override raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf operation: override raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf operation: override raw: "" permissions: "0644"

DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: ovn-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: hbn-ovnk-$TAG dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" dpuSelector: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU_P0 services: ovn: serviceTemplate: ovn serviceConfiguration: ovn hbn: serviceTemplate: hbn serviceConfiguration: hbn dts: serviceTemplate: dts serviceConfiguration: dts blueman: serviceTemplate: blueman serviceConfiguration: blueman serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - service: name: hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p1 - service: name: hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: port: ovn - service: name: hbn interface : pf2dpu2_if

OVN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy OVN workloads to the DPUs

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "ovn" serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: k8sAPIServer: https: podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/ 24 serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR dpuManifests: kubernetesSecretName: "ovn-dpu" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceCredentialRequest vtepCIDR: "10.0.120.0/22" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM hostCIDR: $TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR # user needs to populate ipamPool: "pool1" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM ipamPoolType: "cidrpool" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM ipamVTEPIPIndex: 0 ipamPFIPIndex: 1

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "ovn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL chart: ovn-kubernetes-chart version: $TAG values: commonManifests: enabled: true dpuManifests: enabled: true leaseNamespace: "ovn-kubernetes" gatewayOpts: "--gateway-interface=br-ovn"

HBN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf2dpu2" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool1" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: hbn - hostnamePattern: "worker1*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65101 - hostnamePattern: "worker2*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65201 startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: BLUEFIELD nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 2.4 . 0 - set: interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 pf2dpu2_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf2dpu2.cidr }}: {} type: swp link: mtu: 9000 router: bgp: autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on ipv6-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: remote-as: external interfaces: ## NOTE: Interfaces inside the HBN pod must have the `_if` suffix due to a naming convention in HBN. - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf2dpu2_if network: mybrhbn

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 5 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.2 . 1 -doca3. 2.1 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3

DOCA Telemetry Service DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy DTS to the DPUs

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: dts namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "dts"

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: dts namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "dts" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.23 . 4 chart: doca-telemetry

Blueman DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy Blueman to the DPUs

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: blueman namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "blueman"

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: blueman namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "blueman" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 8 chart: doca-blueman

OVN DPUServiceCredentialRequest to allow cross cluster communication

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest metadata: name: ovn-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: serviceAccount: name: ovn-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system duration: 24h type: tokenFile secret: name: ovn-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system metadata: labels: dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret: ""

DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1

OVN DPUServiceInterface to define the ports attached to OVN workloads on the DPU

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: port: ovn spec: interfaceType: ovn

DPUServiceIPAM to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.120.0/22" gatewayIndex: 3 prefixSize: 29

DPUServiceIPAM for the loopback interface in HBN

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: loopback namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "11.0.0.0/24" prefixSize: 32





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example, ovn-hbn-doca-hbn-l2xsl . Use the correct name for the verification.

Verify the DPU and Service installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn ## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all

At this point workers should be added to the cluster. Each worker node should be configured in line with the prerequisites. As workers are added to the cluster DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

You can verify the status of the DPUDeployment and its components with the following command:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h └─DPUDeployments └─DPUDeployment/ovn-hbn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/ovn-hbn-wkdhz dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h ├─DPUSets │ └─DPUSet/hbn-only-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system │ ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 2h File: bf-bundle- 3.2 . 1 -34_25.11_ubuntu- 24 .04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2 . 1 │ └─DPUs │ └─ 2 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2h See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2 └─Services ├─DPUServiceTemplates │ └─ 4 DPUServiceTemplates... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h See ovn-hbn-blueman, ovn-hbn-dts, ovn-hbn-hbn, ovn-hbn-ovn └─DPUServices └─ 4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h See ovn-hbn-blueman-4tlmp, ovn-hbn-dts- 49282 , ovn-hbn-hbn-hd92m, ovn-hbn-ovn-l2xsl





Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f manifests/ 06 -test-traffic

HBN and OVN functionality can be tested by pinging between the pods and services deployed in the default namespace.