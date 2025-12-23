On This Page
Scale Testing
This document describes a test design for assessing the DPF core components at scale. It mocks a number of parts of the DPF system to enable performance testing of the core DPF components in response to growth in specific dimensions of scale.
The major differences between a full DPF installation and the scale testing infrastructure are:
1. No DPU hardware: The scale test does not use Bluefield DPUs. Interactions with the DPU are implemented on the API level.
2. No DPU Kubernetes nodes: The scale test does not provision Kubernetes nodes
3. No DMS: DPF uses DMS to manage the lifecycle of the DPU. Scale testing relies on a
mock-dms component which implements the API expected by the DPU controller.
4. No hostnetwork configuration: DPF uses a hostnetwork pod to configure networking on the host.
The scale test requires a new component -
mock-dms.
mock-dms is a Kubernetes controller that:
Watches DPU objects
Creates a mock DMS listener on a new port for each DPU
Adds an annotation to DPUs overriding the DMS address, DMS pod, and hostnetwork pod
Answers gRPC calls from the DPU controller
Creates a Kubernetes node object representing the DPU node
The initial scale targets for the test are shown in the table below. Testing will be an iterative process and these targets will be updated on in response to test results.
Object
Scale target
DPUs
1000
DPUServices
10
DPUServiceChains
30
DPUServiceIPAMs
30
DPUServiceInterfaces
30
DPUSets
10
DPUDeployments
10
BFBs
10
DPUServiceCredentialRequests
10
DPUClusters
1
DPFOperatorConfigs
1
The scale tests rely on DPF metrics to assess the performance of the components.
The following categories of metrics are of interest. The testing process is iterative and these targets will be further specified and updated in response to test results.
time to provision target number of DPU nodes
time to provision target number of DPUServices
time to provision target number of DPUServiceInterfaces
time to provision target number of DPUServiceChains
time to provision target number of DPUServiceIPAMs
number of errors in DPF controllers
number of errors in DPU cluster control plane
number of errors in target cluster control plane
reconcile time for DPF controllers
CPU / memory usage DPU cluster control plane
CPU / memory usage target cluster control plane
CPU / memory usage DPF controllers
This scale testing approach does not adequately test the following at scale:
DPUCluster components and management network - i.e.
sfc-controller,
ovs-cni
nvipam
flanneletc.
DPUCluster control plane scale including etcd performance
DPF controllers at large target cluster scale
Resources on individual DPUs at scale e.g. DPU file descriptors, memory
Specific DPUServices - i.e. OVN-Kubernetes, HBN at scale
DMS operations at scale
You can set up a scale testing environment locally with the DPF developer environment. This builds and pushes the required images, spins up a new cluster, deploys dpf and mock-dms.
export REGISTRY=$YOUR_REGISTRY
export TAG=$YOUR_TAG
export IMAGE_PULL_KEY=$YOUR_IMAGE_KEY
export NODE_MEMORY=16g #adjust as per your system limits
export E2E_TEST_ARGS=
"-v -ginkgo.v -e2e.config=config-scale.yaml -ginkgo.label-filter=SCALE"
export E2E_SKIP_CLEANUP=
true
make clean-test-env generate test-release-e2e-quick test-env-e2e test-deploy-operator-helm test-deploy-mock-dms test-e2e
k get pods -n dpf-operator-system | grep mock-dms
mock-dms-controller-manager-9b7db9b4d-rs4rb
1/
1 Running
0 39m
k get nodes -A | grep dpu-worker | wc -l
10
Improving Test Signal
choose specific metrics and target values for a given infrastructure
iterate on scale dimensions
Extending Scale Test Coverage
Adding compute to the DPUCluster to test DPUCluster components and DPUCluster control plane
Adding compute to the target cluster to test scaling of DPF components in large target clusters