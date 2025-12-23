On This Page
- Prerequisites
- Installation Guide
- 0. Required Variables
- 1. DPF Operator Installation
- 2. DPF System Installation
- 3. Install Prerequisites for Accelerated Network
- 4. DPU Provisioning and Service Installation
- 5. Add Worker Nodes and Apply Network Configuration
- 6. Storage Configuration
- Uninstall
SNAP Storage with Host Based Networking
Follow this guide from the source GitHub repo at github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the
docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-snap/README.md for better formatting of the code.
In this configuration DOCA SNAP is installed as a DPUService and combined with NVIDIA Host Based Networking (HBN).
This guide includes examples for both SNAP Block (NVMe) and SNAP VirtioFS storage scenarios.
This guide should be run by cloning the repo from github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the
docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-snap directory.
The system is set up as described in the system prerequisites. The HBN with SNAP storage use case has the additional requirements:
SNAP Block (NVMe) Prerequisites
A remote SPDK target should be set up to provide persistent storage for SNAP Block Storage
The SPDK target should be reachable from the DPUs
The management interface of the SPDK target should be reachable from the control plane nodes
Make sure to check Host OS Configuration Section in SNAP service documentation to validate the host OS configuration on the worker nodes
SNAP VirtioFS Prerequisites
An external NFS server is required to provide persistent storage for SNAP VirtioFS
The NFS server must be reachable by both the SNAP DPU service and the nvidia-fs DPU plugin
The NFS service must also be accessible from the DPF control plane nodes to ensure proper operation
Make sure to check Host OS Configuration Section in SNAP VirtioFS service documentation to validate the host OS configuration on the worker nodes
Software Prerequisites
This guide uses the following tools which must be installed on the machine where the commands contained in this guide run.
kubectl
helm
envsubst
Kubernetes Prerequisites
control plane setup is complete before starting this guide
CNI installed before starting this guide
worker nodes are not added until indicated by this guide
High-speed ports are used for secondary workload network and not for primary CNI
Virtual Functions
A number of virtual functions (VFs) will be created on hosts when provisioning DPUs. Certain of these VFs are marked for specific usage:
The first VF (vf0) is used by provisioning components.
The remaining VFs are allocated by SR-IOV Device Plugin.
0. Required Variables
The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.
Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.
Environment variables file
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer
for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management
interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=
## IP address of the NFS server used
for storing the BFB image.
## NOTE: This environment variable does NOT control the address of the NFS server used as a remote target by SNAP VirtioFS.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=
## The repository URL
for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The repository URL
for the HBN container image.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
## The repository URL
for the SNAP VFS container image.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_vfs
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in
this guide.
export TAG=v25.
10.0
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"
Modify the variables in
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:
source manifests/
00-env-vars/envvars.env
1. DPF Operator Installation
Create storage required by the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system
cat manifests/
01-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This deploys the following objects:
PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolume
metadata:
name: bfb-pv
spec:
capacity:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
nfs:
path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb
server: $NFS_SERVER_IP
persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
metadata:
name: bfb-pvc
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
storageClassName:
""
Local Path Provisioner Helm values
tolerations:
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
Additional Dependencies
Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.
This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.
Deploy the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
HTTP Registry (default)
If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:
helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY}
helm repo update
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
OCI Registry
For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF Operator installation with:
## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager
## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all
2. DPF System Installation
This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.
Deploy the DPF System components
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1
cat manifests/
02-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components
---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpfoperatorconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
provisioningController:
bfbPVCName:
"bfb-pvc"
dmsTimeout:
900
kamajiClusterManager:
disable:
false
DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
spec:
type: kamaji
maxNodes:
10
clusterEndpoint:
# deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
keepalived:
#
interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob
interface of the control plane node.
interface: $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE
# Virtual IP reserved
for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP
# virtualRouterID must be in range [
1,
255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host
virtualRouterID:
126
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:
""
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF System with:
## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager
## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system
## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready
for nodes to join.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all
3. Install Prerequisites for Accelerated Network
Install Multus using NVIDIA Network Operator
helm repo add nvidia https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia --force-update
helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version
25.7.
0 -f ./manifests/
03-enable-accelerated-interfaces/helm-values/network-operator.yml
NVIDIA Network Operator Helm values
nfd:
enabled:
false
deployNodeFeatureRules:
false
sriovNetworkOperator:
enabled:
true
sriov-network-operator:
operator:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
crds:
enabled:
true
sriovOperatorConfig:
deploy:
true
configDaemonNodeSelector:
null
operator:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
Apply the NicClusterPolicy
cat manifests/
03-enable-accelerated-interfaces/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
NICClusterPolicy for the NVIDIA Network Operator
---
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
secondaryNetwork:
multus:
image: multus-cni
imagePullSecrets: []
repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
version: v3.
9.3
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF System with:
## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all
## Expect the following Daemonsets to be successfully rolled out.
kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds
4. DPU Provisioning and Service Installation
In this section, you'll provision your DPUs and deploy the required services. You'll need to create a
DPUDeployment object that defines which
DPUServices should be installed on each selected DPU. This provides a flexible way to specify and manage the services that run on your DPUs.
If you want to learn more about
DPUDeployments, check the DPUDeployment documentation.
This guide includes examples for both SNAP Block (NVMe) and SNAP VirtioFS Storage. Please refer to the relevant sections below and follow the instructions to deploy the desired storage type.
SNAP Block (NVMe)
Create the DPUDeployment, DPUServiceConfig, DPUServiceTemplate and other necessary objects
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
04.1-dpudeployment-installation-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BFB_URL
HBN + SNAP NVMe DPUFlavor to configure DPUs on provisioning
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: hbn-snap-nvme-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
RDMA_SET_NETNS_EXCLUSIVE=
"no"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
5120
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=
32
- NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=
0
- LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
- LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA HBN
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
serviceConfiguration:
serviceDaemonSet:
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
[
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_lo",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"loopback"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool"}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf0vf10",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool1"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf1vf10",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool2"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}}
]
helmChart:
values:
configuration:
perDPUValuesYAML: |
- hostnamePattern:
"*"
values:
bgp_peer_group: hbn
vrf1: RED
vrf2: BLUE
l3vni1:
100001
l3vni2:
100002
- hostnamePattern:
"worker1*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65101
- hostnamePattern:
"worker2*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65201
startupYAMLJ2: |
- header:
model: BLUEFIELD
nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
rev-id:
1.0
version: HBN
3.0.
0
- set:
evpn:
enable: on
route-advertise: {}
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
vlan:
'10':
vni:
'10': {}
interface:
lo:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {}
type: loopback
p0_if,p1_if,pf0vf10_if,pf1vf10_if,snap_if:
type: swp
link:
mtu:
9000
pf0vf10_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0vf10.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }}
pf1vf10_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1vf10.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }}
snap_if:
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
access:
10
vlan10:
type: svi
vlan:
10
nve:
vxlan:
arp-nd-suppress: on
enable: on
source:
address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
router:
bgp:
enable: on
graceful-restart:
mode: full
vrf:
default:
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
multipaths:
ebgp:
16
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
neighbor:
p0_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
p1_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
path-selection:
multipath:
aspath-ignore: on
peer-group:
{{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
remote-as: external
router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
{{ config.vrf1 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni1 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
{{ config.vrf2 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni2 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
interfaces:
- name: p0_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: p1_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf0vf10_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf1vf10_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: snap_if
network: mybrhbn
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version:
1.0.
5
chart: doca-hbn
values:
image:
repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
3.2.
1-doca3.
2.1
resources:
memory: 6Gi
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
5
DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports and VFs on the DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
uplink:
"p0"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
uplink:
"p1"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf0vf10-rep
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
vf:
"pf0vf10"
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
parentInterfaceRef: p0
pfID:
0
vfID:
10
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf1vf10-rep
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
vf:
"pf1vf10"
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
parentInterfaceRef: p1
pfID:
1
vfID:
10
DPUServiceIPAMs
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: pool1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"10.0.121.0/24"
gatewayIndex:
2
prefixSize:
29
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: pool2
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"10.0.122.0/24"
gatewayIndex:
2
prefixSize:
29
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: loopback
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"11.0.0.0/24"
prefixSize:
32
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: storage-pool
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
ipv4Subnet:
subnet:
"10.0.124.0/24"
gateway:
"10.0.124.1"
perNodeIPCount:
8
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP (NVMe)
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
docaSnap:
enabled:
true
image:
repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
1.5.
0-doca3.
2.0
snapRpcInitConf: |
nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.
2022-
10.io.nvda.nvme:
0
interfaces:
- name: app_sf
network: mybrsfc
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
values:
serviceDaemonSet:
resources:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
resourceRequirements:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
snapHostController:
enabled:
true
config:
targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
deployCrds:
true
snapNodeDriver:
enabled:
true
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP CSI Plugin (NVMe)
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-csi-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
snapCsiPlugin:
enabled:
true
emulationMode:
"nvme"
controller:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-csi-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for Block Storage DPU Plugin
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: block-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: block-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
blockStorageVendorDpuPlugin:
enabled:
true
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: block-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: block-storage-dpu-plugin
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration, DPUServiceTemplate and DPUServiceCredentialRequest for SPDK CSI Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
enabled:
true
config:
targets:
nodes:
# name of the target
- name: spdk-target
# management address
rpcURL: http:
//10.0.110.25:8000
# type of the target, e.g. nvme-tcp, nvme-rdma
targetType: nvme-rdma
# target service IP
targetAddr:
10.0.
124.1
# required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection
# details to access the DPU cluster.
#
this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API.
dpuClusterSecret: spdk-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
3.0
chart: spdk-csi-controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
duration: 10m
serviceAccount:
name: spdk-csi-controller-sa
namespace: dpf-operator-system
targetCluster:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
type: tokenFile
secret:
name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
Secret for SPDK CSI Controller
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: spdkcsi-secret
namespace: dpf-operator-system
labels:
#
this label enables replication of the secret from the host to the dpu cluster
dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret:
""
stringData:
# name field in the
"rpcTokens" list should match name of the
# spdk target from DPUService.helmChart.values.host.config.targets.nodes
secret.json: |-
{
"rpcTokens": [
{
"name":
"spdk-target",
"username":
"exampleuser",
"password":
"examplepassword"
}
]
}
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SPDK CSI Controller on DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
enabled:
true
storageClass:
# the name of the storage
class that will be created
for spdk-csi,
#
this StorageClass name should be used in the StorageVendor settings
name: spdkcsi-sc
# name of the secret that contains credentials
for the remote SPDK target,
# content of the secret is injected during CreateVolume request
secretName: spdkcsi-secret
# namespace of the secret with credentials
for the remote SPDK target
secretNamespace: dpf-operator-system
rbacRoles:
spdkCsiController:
# the name of the service account
for spdk-csi-controller
#
this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest
serviceAccount: spdk-csi-controller-sa
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
3.0
chart: spdk-csi-controller
DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: hbn-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG
flavor: hbn-snap-nvme-$TAG
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
dpuAnnotations:
storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu:
"true"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
services:
doca-hbn:
serviceTemplate: doca-hbn
serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn
snap-csi-plugin:
serviceTemplate: snap-csi-plugin
serviceConfiguration: snap-csi-plugin
snap-host-controller:
serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller
serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller
snap-node-driver:
serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver
doca-snap:
serviceTemplate: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration: doca-snap
block-storage-dpu-plugin:
serviceTemplate: block-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration: block-storage-dpu-plugin
spdk-csi-controller:
serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-controller
serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-controller
spdk-csi-controller-dpu:
serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p0
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p0_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p1
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p1_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
vf: pf0vf10
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf0vf10_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
vf: pf1vf10
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf1vf10_if
- ports:
- service:
name: doca-snap
interface: app_sf
ipam:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: snap_if
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap
## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all
SNAP VirtioFS
Create the DPUDeployment, DPUServiceConfig, DPUServiceTemplate and other necessary objects
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
BFB to download BlueField Bitstream to a shared volume
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BFB_URL
SNAP VirtioFS with HBN DPUFlavor to configure DPUs on provisioning
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
RDMA_SET_NETNS_EXCLUSIVE=
"no"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
5120
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=
32
- VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=
0
- LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
- LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA HBN
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
serviceConfiguration:
serviceDaemonSet:
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
[
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_lo",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"loopback"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool"}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf0vf10",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool1"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf1vf10",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool2"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}}
]
helmChart:
values:
configuration:
perDPUValuesYAML: |
- hostnamePattern:
"*"
values:
bgp_peer_group: hbn
vrf1: RED
vrf2: BLUE
l3vni1:
100001
l3vni2:
100002
- hostnamePattern:
"worker1*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65101
- hostnamePattern:
"worker2*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65201
startupYAMLJ2: |
- header:
model: BLUEFIELD
nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
rev-id:
1.0
version: HBN
3.0.
0
- set:
evpn:
enable: on
route-advertise: {}
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
vlan:
'10':
vni:
'10': {}
interface:
lo:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {}
type: loopback
p0_if,p1_if,pf0vf10_if,pf1vf10_if,snap_if:
type: swp
link:
mtu:
9000
pf0vf10_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0vf10.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }}
pf1vf10_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1vf10.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }}
snap_if:
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
access:
10
vlan10:
type: svi
vlan:
10
nve:
vxlan:
arp-nd-suppress: on
enable: on
source:
address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
router:
bgp:
enable: on
graceful-restart:
mode: full
vrf:
default:
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
multipaths:
ebgp:
16
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
neighbor:
p0_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
p1_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
path-selection:
multipath:
aspath-ignore: on
peer-group:
{{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
remote-as: external
router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
{{ config.vrf1 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni1 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
{{ config.vrf2 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni2 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
interfaces:
- name: p0_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: p1_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf0vf10_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf1vf10_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: snap_if
network: mybrhbn
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version:
1.0.
5
chart: doca-hbn
values:
image:
repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
3.2.
1-doca3.
2.1
resources:
memory: 6Gi
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
5
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
docaSnap:
enabled:
true
env:
XLIO_ENABLED:
"0"
image:
repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
1.5.
0-doca3.
2.0
interfaces:
- name: app_sf
network: mybrsfc
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
values:
serviceDaemonSet:
resources:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
resourceRequirements:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
snapHostController:
enabled:
true
config:
targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
deployCrds:
true
snapNodeDriver:
enabled:
true
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP CSI Plugin
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-csi-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
snapCsiPlugin:
enabled:
true
emulationMode:
"virtiofs"
controller:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-csi-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for FS Storage DPU Plugin
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
fsStorageVendorDpuPlugin:
enabled:
true
interfaces:
- name: app_sf
network: mybrsfc
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
values:
serviceDaemonSet:
resources:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
resourceRequirements:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration, DPUServiceTemplate and DPUServiceCredentialRequest for NFS CSI Controller (host)
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
enabled:
true
config:
# required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection
# details to access the DPU cluster.
#
this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API.
dpuClusterSecret: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
2.0
chart: nfs-csi-controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
duration: 24h
serviceAccount:
name: nfs-csi-controller-sa
namespace: dpf-operator-system
targetCluster:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
type: tokenFile
secret:
name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller (DPU)
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
enabled:
true
storageClasses:
# List of storage classes to be created
for nfs-csi
# These StorageClass names should be used in the StorageVendor settings
- name: nfs-csi
parameters:
server:
10.0.
124.1
share: /srv/nfs/share
rbacRoles:
nfsCsiController:
# the name of the service account
for nfs-csi-controller
#
this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest
serviceAccount: nfs-csi-controller-sa
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
2.0
chart: nfs-csi-controller
DPUServiceIPAMs
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: pool1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"10.0.121.0/24"
gatewayIndex:
2
prefixSize:
29
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: pool2
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"10.0.122.0/24"
gatewayIndex:
2
prefixSize:
29
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: loopback
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"11.0.0.0/24"
prefixSize:
32
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: storage-pool
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
ipv4Subnet:
subnet:
"10.0.124.0/24"
gateway:
"10.0.124.1"
perNodeIPCount:
8
DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports and VFs on the DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
uplink:
"p0"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
uplink:
"p1"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf0vf10-rep
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
vf:
"pf0vf10"
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
parentInterfaceRef: p0
pfID:
0
vfID:
10
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf1vf10-rep
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
vf:
"pf1vf10"
spec:
interfaceType: vf
vf:
parentInterfaceRef: p1
pfID:
1
vfID:
10
DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: hbn-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG
flavor: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
dpuAnnotations:
storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu:
"true"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
services:
doca-hbn:
serviceTemplate: doca-hbn
serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn
snap-csi-plugin:
serviceTemplate: snap-csi-plugin
serviceConfiguration: snap-csi-plugin
snap-host-controller:
serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller
serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller
snap-node-driver:
serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver
doca-snap:
serviceTemplate: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration: doca-snap
fs-storage-dpu-plugin:
serviceTemplate: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
nfs-csi-controller:
serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller
serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller
nfs-csi-controller-dpu:
serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p0
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p0_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p1
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p1_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
vf: pf0vf10
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf0vf10_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
vf: pf1vf10
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf1vf10_if
- ports:
- service:
name: doca-snap
interface: app_sf
ipam:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
- service:
name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
interface: app_sf
ipam:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: snap_if
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example,
doca-hbn-l2xsl.
Verify the DPU and Service installation with:
## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap
## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all
5. Add Worker Nodes and Apply Network Configuration
At this point workers should be added to the cluster. Each worker node should be configured in line with the prerequisites. As workers are added to the cluster DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.
You can verify the status of the DPUDeployment and its components with the following command:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
Apply network configuration
This document contains network configuration that uses the P0 and P1 network PFs and VF 10 from both PFs. These interfaces are referenced in
SriovNetworkNodePolicy and
NetworkAttachmentDefinition objects, which are created in the next step. The PCI addresses and names of the network PFs and VFs on the host side are likely to change after DPU provisioning, because the DPUFlavor includes the
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE firmware setting.
Before applying the network configuration, you need to identify the new names of the network PFs and VFs on the host side and set the following environment variables:
# contains the name of the network PF
0 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f0np0
export DPU_P0_PF_NAME=<REPLACE_WITH_INTERFACE_NAME>
# contains the name of the network PF
1 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f1np1
export DPU_P1_PF_NAME=<REPLACE_WITH_INTERFACE_NAME>
# contains the name of the network VF
10 on P0 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f0v10
export DPU_P0_VF10_NAME=<REPLACE_WITH_INTERFACE_NAME>
# contains the name of the network VF
10 on P1 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f1v10
export DPU_P1_VF10_NAME=<REPLACE_WITH_INTERFACE_NAME>
cat manifests/
05-network-configuration/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
SriovNetworkNodePolicy to configure VFs on P0 and P1
---
apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
name: bf3-p0-vfs
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nicSelector:
deviceID:
"a2dc"
vendor:
"15b3"
pfNames:
- $DPU_P0_PF_NAME#
2-
45
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/worker:
""
numVfs:
46
resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs
isRdma:
true
externallyManaged:
true
deviceType: netdevice
linkType: eth
---
apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
name: bf3-p1-vfs
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nicSelector:
deviceID:
"a2dc"
vendor:
"15b3"
pfNames:
- $DPU_P1_PF_NAME#
2-
45
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/worker:
""
numVfs:
46
resourceName: bf3-p1-vfs
isRdma:
true
externallyManaged:
true
deviceType: netdevice
linkType: eth
NetworkAttachmentDefinition for host-device VFs
apiVersion:
"k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1"
kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition
metadata:
name: hostdev-pf0vf10-worker1
spec:
config: '{
"cniVersion":
"0.3.1",
"name":
"hostpf0vf10",
"type":
"host-device",
"device":
"$DPU_P0_VF10_NAME",
"ipam": {
"type":
"static",
"addresses": [
{
"address":
"10.0.121.1/29"
}
],
"routes": [
{
"dst":
"10.0.121.8/29",
"gw":
"10.0.121.2"
}
]
}
}'
---
apiVersion:
"k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1"
kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition
metadata:
name: hostdev-pf1vf10-worker1
spec:
config: '{
"cniVersion":
"0.3.1",
"name":
"hostpf1vf10",
"type":
"host-device",
"device":
"$DPU_P1_VF10_NAME",
"ipam": {
"type":
"static",
"addresses": [
{
"address":
"10.0.122.1/29"
}
],
"routes": [
{
"dst":
"10.0.122.8/29",
"gw":
"10.0.122.2"
}
]
}
}'
---
apiVersion:
"k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1"
kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition
metadata:
name: hostdev-pf0vf10-worker2
spec:
config: '{
"cniVersion":
"0.3.1",
"name":
"hostpf0vf10",
"type":
"host-device",
"device":
"$DPU_P0_VF10_NAME",
"ipam": {
"type":
"static",
"addresses": [
{
"address":
"10.0.121.9/29"
}
],
"routes": [
{
"dst":
"10.0.121.0/29",
"gw":
"10.0.121.10"
}
]
}
}'
---
apiVersion:
"k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1"
kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition
metadata:
name: hostdev-pf1vf10-worker2
spec:
config: '{
"cniVersion":
"0.3.1",
"name":
"hostpf1vf10",
"type":
"host-device",
"device":
"$DPU_P1_VF10_NAME",
"ipam": {
"type":
"static",
"addresses": [
{
"address":
"10.0.122.9/29"
}
],
"routes": [
{
"dst":
"10.0.122.0/29",
"gw":
"10.0.122.10"
}
]
}
}'
Verify network
kubectl apply -f manifests/
06-network-test
HBN functionality can be tested by pinging between the pods and services deployed in the default namespace.
6. Storage Configuration
SNAP Block (NVMe)
Apply storage configuration
cat manifests/
07.1-storage-configuration-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPUStorageVendor for SPDK CSI
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStorageVendor
metadata:
name: spdk-csi
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
storageClassName: spdkcsi-sc
pluginName: nvidia-block
DPUStoragePolicy for block storage
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStoragePolicy
metadata:
name: policy-block
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStorageVendors:
- spdk-csi
selectionAlgorithm:
"NumberVolumes"
parameters: {}
Validate the DPUStorageVendor and DPUStoragePolicy objects are ready:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all
Run Workloads to test NVMe block storage
Deploy storage test pods that request a block volume from SNAP NVMe.
kubectl apply -f manifests/
08.1-storage-test-nvme
Storage functionality can be tested by verifying the block device is attached inside the pod and performing I/O.
SNAP VirtioFS
cat manifests/
07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPUStorageVendor for NFS CSI
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStorageVendor
metadata:
name: nfs-csi
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
storageClassName: nfs-csi
pluginName: nvidia-fs
DPUStoragePolicy for filesystem policy
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStoragePolicy
metadata:
name: policy-fs
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStorageVendors:
- nfs-csi
selectionAlgorithm:
"NumberVolumes"
parameters: {}
Validate the DPUStorageVendor and DPUStoragePolicy objects are ready:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all
Run Workloads to test VirtioFS storage
Deploy storage test pods that mount a storage volume provided by SNAP VirtioFS.
kubectl apply -f manifests/
08.2-storage-test-virtiofs
Storage functionality can be tested by writing and reading data to the mounted volume.
This section describes how to clean up the DPF components installed in this guide. It is recommended to run this section only after the DPF Operator and DPUCluster are no longer needed.
Delete test workloads
kubectl delete -f manifests/
06-network-test --wait --ignore-not-found=
true
kubectl delete -f manifests/
08.2-storage-test-virtiofs --wait --ignore-not-found=
true
kubectl delete -f manifests/
08.1-storage-test-nvme --wait --ignore-not-found=
true
# delete all PVCs created by StatefulSets
kubectl delete pvc --selector=app=storage-test-pod-nvme-hotplug-pf --wait -n
default --ignore-not-found=
true
kubectl delete pvc --selector=app=storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf --wait -n
default --ignore-not-found=
true
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachment --all --wait
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolume --all --wait
# delete storage configuration
kubectl delete -f manifests/
07.1-storage-configuration-nvme --wait --ignore-not-found=
true
kubectl delete -f manifests/
07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs --wait --ignore-not-found=
true
Delete DPF CNI acceleration components
kubectl delete -f manifests/
05-network-configuration --wait --ignore-not-found=
true
kubectl delete -f manifests/
03-enable-accelerated-interfaces --wait --ignore-not-found=
true
helm uninstall -n nvidia-network-operator network-operator --wait
Delete the DPF Operator system and DPF Operator
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpfoperatorconfig dpfoperatorconfig --wait
helm uninstall -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator --wait
Delete DPF Operator PVC
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete pvc bfb-pvc
kubectl delete pv bfb-pv
Note: there can be a race condition with deleting the underlying Kamaji cluster which runs the DPU cluster control plane in this guide. If that happens it may be necessary to remove finalizers manually from
DPUCluster and
Datastore objects.