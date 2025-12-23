On This Page
VPC OVN upgrade guide
To achieve a zero‑downtime VPC OVN upgrade, upgrade the services in this order: vpc-ovn-node ovn-controller, ovn-central, then vpc-ovn-controller.
Assuming the deployment of all the DPF VPC OVN componenets are done based on the following guide. VPC OVN Deployment
Use $TARGET_TAG as your desired version.
## The TARGET_TAG is the desired version of the DPF VPC OVN components which will be upgraded.
export TARGET_TAG=v25.
10.0
Patch the
DPUServiceTemplate of the vpc-ovn-node service with the upgraded chart version.
kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate vpc-ovn-node -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch=
"[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"
Ensure the
DPUDeployment is Ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn
Patch the
DPUServiceTemplate of the ovn-controller service with the upgraded chart version.
kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate ovn-controller -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch=
"[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"
Ensure the
DPUDeployment is Ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn
Patch the
DPUServiceTemplate of the ovn-central service with the upgraded chart version.
kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate ovn-central -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch=
"[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"
Ensure the
DPUDeployment is Ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn
Patch the
DPUServiceTemplate of the vpc-ovn-controller service with the upgraded chart version.
kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate vpc-ovn-controller -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch=
"[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"
Ensure the
DPUDeployment is Ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn