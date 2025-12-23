The Zero Trust deployment scenario represents DPF for zero trust environments, where the DPU is treated as a host accelerator card and is managed by DPF via BMC and Redfish. In this deployment model, host machines remain outside the DPF management cluster, while the DPU serves as an integrated acceleration resource that enhances the host's capabilities.

This architecture provides secure isolation between the management plane and host systems. DPU services are managed through Kubernetes APIs within the DPF cluster, while host workloads operate independently on their respective machines.

Redfish is used to manage the DPU hardware, including firmware updates and configuration changes.