UFM Enterprise Appliance Software Upgrade
The UFM Enterprise Appliance installation options are:
The installation process consists of replacing the containers/packages with the new version and upgrading the UFM data.
Copy the tarball file to the UFM Enterprise Appliance, for example, to the /tmp folder.
Connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH.
Stop the UFM service/cluster before upgrading.
In SA mode, run:
#systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service
In HA mode, run:
# ufm_ha_cluster stop
Extract the tarball file and run the installer for upgrade. Run:
# cd /tmp # tar xvf ufm-appliance-sw-<version>.tar # cd ufm-appliance-sw-<version> # ./install.sh
Installer Options:
-q|--quiet Upgrade UFM without promptWarning
In HA mode, this step should be performed on both servers.
After the upgrade, start the UFM service/cluster.
In SA mode, run:
# systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service
In HA mode, run:
# ufm_ha_cluster start
Wait one minute for the service to come up.
Ensure the service health. Run:
# ufm_enterprise_sanity.sh Checking Service... Done Checking Images... Done Checking Containers... Done Checking ufm REST server... Done Sanity tests completed successfully!
Stop the UFM service before upgrading. Run:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service
For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in standalone mode, please refer to UFM Docker Upgrade.
Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in high availability mode, please refer to UFM Docker Upgrade.
Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:
wget https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm6.10_ha_3.0.0-9.tgz
On both servers, extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/
On both servers, go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script:
./install.sh -f /opt/ha_data -p /dev/sda4
Option
Description
-f
UFM enterprise files directory
-p
Partition name for DRBD
On both servers, set a specific location (i.e. /opt/ufm/files) in the files /usr/local/bin/ha_utils/ufm-ha.conf and /usr/local/bin/ufm_ha_watcher.
sed -i -e
"s#^pre_config.*#pre_config=touch /opt/ufm/files/config_ha#g"\ -e
"s#^post_cleanup.*#post_cleanup=touch /opt/ufm/files/clean_ha#g"\ -e
"s#^settings_dir.*#settings_dir=/opt/ufm/files/ufm_ha#g"/usr/local/bin/ha_utils/ufm-ha.conf
sed -i -e
"s#^FAILOVER_FILE_PATH.*#FAILOVER_FILE_PATH=\"/opt/ufm/files/conf/failover.flag\"#g"/usr/local/bin/ufm_ha_watcher
After the upgrade, start the UFM HA Cluster. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster start