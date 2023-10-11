NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.7.102
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.7.102

Changes and New Features

Category

Description

Rev 3.7.102

Adapter Cards

Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU devices at GA level.

FlexBoot UI

Added a new setting "Boot Legacy Interrupt" in the NIC Configuration menu used to enable/disable interrupt support for boot legacy mode.

For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

FlexBoot UI

Added a new setting "Dhcp Client-Id HW Type IB" in the NIC Configuration menu used to enable/disable sending DHCP client-id option (61) with IB Type + GUID instead full prefix + GUID.

For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

FlexBoot UI

Added a new setting "DHCP HW Type IB" in the NIC Configuration menu user to enable/disable sending DHCP IB discover packets with HW Type IB and HW address GUID instead MAC.

For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.
