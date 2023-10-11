Changes and New Features
Category
Description
Rev 3.7.102
Adapter Cards
Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU devices at GA level.
FlexBoot UI
Added a new setting "Boot Legacy Interrupt" in the NIC Configuration menu used to enable/disable interrupt support for boot legacy mode.
For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.
FlexBoot UI
Added a new setting "Dhcp Client-Id HW Type IB" in the NIC Configuration menu used to enable/disable sending DHCP client-id option (61) with IB Type + GUID instead full prefix + GUID.
For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.
FlexBoot UI
Added a new setting "DHCP HW Type IB" in the NIC Configuration menu user to enable/disable sending DHCP IB discover packets with HW Type IB and HW address GUID instead MAC.
For further information, refer to the PreBoot User Manual.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.