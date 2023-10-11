Compatible Products

Adapter Cards Firmware Version NVIDIA BlueField-3 32.37.1014 NVIDIA BlueField-2 24.37.1014 NVIDIA ConnectX-7 28.37.1014 NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx 26.37.1014 NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx 22.37.1014 NVIDIA ConnectX-6 20.37.1014

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs Firmware Version FlexBoot Version UEFI Version NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex 16.35.2000 3.6.901 14.29.14 NVIDIA BlueField 18.33.1048 3.6.502 14.26.17 ConnectX-4 Lx 14.32.1010 14.25.17 ConnectX-4 12.28.2006 3.6.102 14.22.14 ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro 2.42.5000 3.4.752 N/A

For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.