NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.7.102
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.7.102  Compatible Products

On This Page

Compatible Products

Supported Adapter Cards and Firmware

Adapter Cards

Firmware Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3

32.37.1014

NVIDIA BlueField-2

24.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-7

28.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.37.1014

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs

Firmware Version

FlexBoot Version

UEFI Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.2000

3.6.901

14.29.14

NVIDIA BlueField

18.33.1048

3.6.502

14.26.17

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.25.17

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

3.6.102

14.22.14

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

3.4.752

N/A

For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.

Supported Tools (MFT)

Tools

Version

MFT

4.24.0

Operating Systems

Warning

All the Operating Systems below expect for RedHat 7.3 are supported in Ethernet protocol only. RedHat 7.3 is supported in both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocol.

OSes

Version

ETH

IB

RHEL

8.5/6

+

+

RHEL OEL

7.6

+

RHEL

7.9

+

+

RHEL

7.7

+

+

RHEL_ALT

8.4

+

+

RHEL_ALT

8.6

+

+

SLES

12.4/5

+

SLES

15.2/3

+

Centos

7.6

+

Windows Server

2019

+

+

Windows Server

2016

+

+

Windows Server

2022

+

+

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 11, 2023
content here