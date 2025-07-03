Case II: Ethernet Ports

The following MFT commands assume that the MFT package has been installed on the client machine.

Obtain the MAC using the device name.

The device name will be of the form: /dev/mst/ mt<dev_id>_pci{_cr0|conf0}.

Copy Copied! flint -d <MST_DEVICE_NAME> q

Assuming that FlexBoot is connected via Port 1, then the MAC address is 00:02:c9:0c:7c:11.