Changes and New Features - UEFI

NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.50 LTS
For a list of old Changes and Features, please see Changes and New Features History.

Category

Description

Rev. 14.37.50

General

Updated MFT and firmware versions. For the firmware versions supported see, Compatible Products .

Installed UEFI APIs (Protocols)

The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:

Driver handle

  • EFI Component name Protocol

  • EFI Component name 2 Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics 2 Protocol

  • EFI Driver Health Protocol

PCI controller handle

  • EFI Driver binding protocol (driver start, stop, supported) installed by system UEFI on handle

Port handle

(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)

  • EFI Device Path Protocol

  • EFI Network Interface Identifier Protocol (UNDI)
