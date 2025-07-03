NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.50 LTS
Compatible Products
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField®-3
32.43.2566
BlueField®-2
24.43.2566
ConnectX-7
28.43.2566
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.43.2566
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.43.2566
ConnectX-6
20.43.2566
FlexBoot Operating Systems
Note
All the Operating Systems below expect for RedHat 7.3 are supported in Ethernet protocol only. RedHat 7.3 is supported in both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocol.
OSes
Version
ETH
IB
RHEL
8.5/6
+
+
RHEL OEL
7.6
+
RHEL
7.9
+
+
RHEL
7.7
+
+
RHEL_ALT
8.4
+
+
RHEL_ALT
8.6
+
+
SLES
12.4/5
+
SLES
15.2/3
+
Centos
7.6
+
Windows Server
2019
+
+
Windows Server
2016
+
+
Windows Server
2022
+
+
UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.
Tools
Version
MFT
4.30.1-113