NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.50 LTS
Compatible Products

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField®-3

32.43.2566

BlueField®-2

24.43.2566

ConnectX-7

28.43.2566

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.43.2566

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.43.2566

ConnectX-6

20.43.2566

FlexBoot Operating Systems

Note

All the Operating Systems below expect for RedHat 7.3 are supported in Ethernet protocol only. RedHat 7.3 is supported in both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocol.

OSes

Version

ETH

IB

RHEL

8.5/6

+

+

RHEL OEL

7.6

+

RHEL

7.9

+

+

RHEL

7.7

+

+

RHEL_ALT

8.4

+

+

RHEL_ALT

8.6

+

+

SLES

12.4/5

+

SLES

15.2/3

+

Centos

7.6

+

Windows Server

2019

+

+

Windows Server

2016

+

+

Windows Server

2022

+

+

UEFI Package Contents

UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.

Supported Tools (MFT)

Tools

Version

MFT

4.30.1-113
