FlexBoot supports booting diskless machines.

Note The following configuration insturctions apply only to operation systems which do not include an inbox driver, and should be skipped in case an OS with an inbox driver is used.

To enable using an IB/ETH driver, the initrd image must include a device driver module and be configured to load that driver. This can be achieved by adding the device driver module into the initrd image and loading it.

The 'initrd' image of some Linux distributions such as SuSE Linux Enterprise Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, cannot be edited prior or during the installation process.

If you need to install Linux distributions over Flexboot, please replace your 'initrd'

images with the images found at: www.mellanox.com → Products → InfiniBand/VPI Drivers → FlexBoot (Download Tab).

All OSes which does not include inbox driver should do the following.

OSes which include the inbox driver should skip these configurations