Changes and New Features - UEFI
Category
Description
Rev 14.39.13
General
Updated MFT and firmware versions. For the firmware versions supported see, Compatible Products .
HII
Added support for "One Adapter" configuration in HII menu under NIC Configuration section. One Adapter provides the ability for one driver to control all devices.
The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:
Driver handle
PCI controller handle
Port handle
(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)