Compatible Products
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
ConnectX-8
40.46.1006
BlueField®-3
32.46.1006
BlueField®-2
24.46.1006
ConnectX-7
28.46.1006
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.46.1006
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.46.1006
ConnectX-6
20.44.1xxx
The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:
HCAs
Firmware Version
FlexBoot Version
UEFI Version
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4030
3.6.902
14.29.15
NVIDIA BlueField
18.33.1048
3.6.502
14.26.17
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1010
14.25.17
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
3.6.102
14.22.14
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
2.42.5000
3.4.752
N/A
All the Operating Systems below expect for RedHat 7.3 are supported in Ethernet protocol only. RedHat 7.3 is supported in both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocol.
OSes
Version
ETH
IB
RHEL
8.5/6
+
+
RHEL OEL
7.6
+
RHEL
7.9
+
+
RHEL
7.7
+
+
RHEL_ALT
8.4
+
+
RHEL_ALT
8.6
+
+
SLES
12.4/5
+
SLES
15.2/3
+
Centos
7.6
+
Windows Server
2019
+
+
Windows Server
2016
+
+
Windows Server
2022
+
+
UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.
Tools
Version
MFT
4.33.0-169