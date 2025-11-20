Bug Fixes History - UEFI

4549164 Description: Fixed an issue where UEFI driver links-up with HDR/EDR instead of SDR while the cable supports SDR.

Keywords: HDR/EDR, SDR

Discovered in Version: 14.39.11

Fixed in release: 14.39.13

4357164 Description: Fixed an issue related to PXE IPV6 boot failure when working with WinOF-2 version 25.1.50020

Keywords: PXE IPV6 boot

Discovered in Version: 14.38.50

Fixed in release: 14.38.16

4314502 Description: Fixed an issue related to Ethernet UEFI disconnecting after 'reconnect' -r.

Keywords: reconnect' -r

Discovered in Version: 14.38.50

Fixed in release: 14.38.16

4206022 Description: DPU is changed from Nic mode to DPU mode after load default setting on host bios.

Keywords: HII Restore to Default

Discovered in Version: 14.36.21

Fixed in release: 14.37.14

4252759 Description: Fixed an issue related to CX6_LX Macro adapter (PSID MT_0000000551) VLAN Config for IPv4/IPv6 failure when connected with PXE Server using firmware 26.43.1014.

Keywords: VLAN Config

Discovered in Version: 14.36.21

Fixed in release: 14.37.14

4247798 Description: Fixed an issue related to UEFI Self Certification Tests (SCT) failure at EFI_ADAPTER_INFORMATION_PROTOCOL.GetInformation on CX-7 OCP card.

Keywords: UEFI Self Certification Tests

Discovered in Version: 14.36.21

Fixed in release: 14.37.14

4172439 Description: Filtering all DNS packets when PXE filter is enabled will cause boot failure in the boot process when trying to fetch OS by using boot server name and not the IP.

Keywords: DNS, PXE boot, PXE filter

Discovered in Version: 14.36.16

Fixed in release: 14.36.21

3745757 Description: The UEFI HII "Host Priv Rshim" setting appears in the DPU UEFI HII menu, but since the setting is empty, changing it has no affect on the firmware.

Keywords: HII menu to Disable/enable RSHIM, HII menu

Discovered in Version: 14.33.10

Fixed in release: 14.34.12

3660603 Description: Driver boot fails when UEFI boot Images that include a boot loader attempt to read data larger than 2MB.

Workaround: Do no use Memory Manager nor GGA for Snap3. You may use DV (configure SNAP_DMA_Q_OPMODE=2 <--- DV).

Keywords: NVMe ,Virtio-blk Emulation Device

Discovered in Version: 14.32.17

3365363 Description: Fixed an issue where unexpected behavior and possible system failure to boot could occur when booting over BlueField-3 Virtio Net emulation device using a GRUB2 boot loader.

Keywords: System boot, BlueField-3

Discovered in Version: 14.30.13

Fixed in release: 14.32.17

N/A Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when booting over BlueField-3 Virtio Net emulation, while the device was using a GRUB2 boot loader. The GRUB2 loader would attempt to close and re-open the Virtio Net device. This caused unexpected behavior and possible system boot failure.

Keywords: System boot, BlueField-3

Discovered in Version: 14.30.13

Fixed in release: 14.31.20

1755286 Description: Fixed an issue where the UEFI driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.

Keywords: SDR, Multi-Host, Single-Host, port speed

Discovered in Version: 3.5.305

Fixed in release: 3.6.901

- Description: In BlueField server that operates in EMBEDDED CPU mode, the UEFI driver will not be loaded. and the UEFI NIC will not be visible as a boot option before the driver on the embedded (Arm) side is loaded. and has completed NIC configuration on the Arm OS.

Keywords: UEFI BlueField EMBEDDED_CPU

Discovered in Version: 14.19.14

Fixed in Release: 14.22.14

1725147 Description: In devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode, the MAC address of the auxiliary partitions in the Hii menu is the same as the MAC address.

Keywords: MAC address, Hii menu, Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 14.18.19

Fixed in Release: 14.20.19

1447149 Description: HII menu Link speed configuration will be "NA" in case speed is configured to 50GBase-KR4.

Keywords: HII, Link Speed

Discovered in Version: 14.16.17

Fixed in Release: 14.19.14

1714636 Description: Fixed and issue that prolonged the system's boot time over 3 minutes after rebooted the system.

Keywords: Boot, UEFI

Discovered in Version: 14.17.11

Fixed in Release: 14.18.19

1440062 Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in RSOD (Red Screen of Death) when burned the firmware using UEFI on secured adapter cards.

Keywords: Secured Adapter Cards, Firmware Burning, RSOD

Discovered in Version: 14.15.19

Fixed in Release: 14.16.17

1323188 Description: Fixed an issue in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards, where the Virtual LAN Mode and the Virtual LAN ID settings were missing from the HII menu.

Keywords: Virtual LAN Mode, Virtual LAN ID, HII

Discovered in Version: 14.15.19

Fixed in Release: 14.16.17

- Description: Fixed an issue which limited the Number of Virtual Functions Supported to 126 after restore to default.

Keywords: Number of Virtual Functions Supported

Discovered in Release: 14.11.28

Fixed in Release: 14.12.20

- Description: Fixed Hii ExtractConfig to handle without

Keywords: Hii ExtractConfig

Discovered in Release: 14.10.16

Fixed in Release: 14.11.28

827564 Description: Enabled a persistent virtual MAC reboot.

Keywords: MAC reboot

Discovered in Release: 14.10.16