NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
BlueField Internal CPU Configuration

Note

This section is displayed only on BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices.

In this menu you can set the following options:

Internal CPU Model

Location:

BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration

Description:

Select the model for the Internal CPU

Configurable:

Yes - A built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

EMBEDDED CPU/SPERATED HOST

Default Value:

EMPEDDED CPU

Internal CPU Page Supplier

Location:

BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration

Description:

Defines the owner of providing ICM pages to the external host functions

Configurable:

Yes - A built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

ECPF/External PF

Default Value:

ECPF

Internal CPU Eswitch Manager

Location:

BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration

Description:

Defines the owner of Eth embedded switch responsibilities

Configurable:

Yes - A built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

ECPF/External PF

Default Value:

ECPF

Internal CPU IB Vport0

Location:

BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration

Description:

Defines the owner of the IB Vport0 responsibilities

Configurable:

Yes - A built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

ECPF/External PF

Default Value:

ECPF

Internal CPU Offload Engine

Location:

BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration

Description:

Defines whether the Internal CPU is used as an offload engine

Configurable:

Yes - A built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

Enabled/Disabled

Default Value:

Enabled
