Bug Fixes History - UEFI
3745757
Description: The UEFI HII "Host Priv Rshim" setting appears in the DPU UEFI HII menu, but since the setting is empty, changing it has no affect on the firmware
Keywords: HII menu to Disable/enable RSHIM, HII menu
Discovered in Version: 14.33.10
Fixed in release: 14.34.12
3660603
Description: Driver boot fails when UEFI boot Images that include a boot loader attempt to read data larger than 2MB.
Workaround: Do no use Memory Manager nor GGA for Snap3. You may use DV (configure SNAP_DMA_Q_OPMODE=2 <--- DV).
Keywords: NVMe ,Virtio-blk Emulation Device
Discovered in Version: 14.32.17
3365363
Description: Fixed an issue where unexpected behavior and possible system failure to boot could occur when booting over BlueField-3 Virtio Net emulation device using a GRUB2 boot loader.
Keywords: System boot, BlueField-3
Discovered in Version: 14.30.13
Fixed in release: 14.32.17
N/A
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when booting over BlueField-3 Virtio Net emulation, while the device was using a GRUB2 boot loader. The GRUB2 loader would attempt to close and re-open the Virtio Net device. This caused unexpected behavior and possible system boot failure.
Keywords: System boot, BlueField-3
Discovered in Version: 14.30.13
Fixed in release: 14.31.20
1755286
Description: Fixed an issue where the UEFI driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.
Keywords: SDR, Multi-Host, Single-Host, port speed
Discovered in Version: 3.5.305
Fixed in release: 3.6.901
-
Description: In BlueField server that operates in EMBEDDED CPU mode, the UEFI driver will not be loaded. and the UEFI NIC will not be visible as a boot option before the driver on the embedded (Arm) side is loaded. and has completed NIC configuration on the Arm OS.
Keywords: UEFI BlueField EMBEDDED_CPU
Discovered in Version: 14.19.14
Fixed in Release: 14.22.14
1725147
Description: In devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode, the MAC address of the auxiliary partitions in the Hii menu is the same as the MAC address.
Keywords: MAC address, Hii menu, Socket-Direct
Discovered in Version: 14.18.19
Fixed in Release: 14.20.19
1447149
Description: HII menu Link speed configuration will be "NA" in case speed is configured to 50GBase-KR4.
Keywords: HII, Link Speed
Discovered in Version: 14.16.17
Fixed in Release: 14.19.14
1714636
Description: Fixed and issue that prolonged the system's boot time over 3 minutes after rebooted the system.
Keywords: Boot, UEFI
Discovered in Version: 14.17.11
Fixed in Release: 14.18.19
1440062
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in RSOD (Red Screen of Death) when burned the firmware using UEFI on secured adapter cards.
Keywords: Secured Adapter Cards, Firmware Burning, RSOD
Discovered in Version: 14.15.19
Fixed in Release: 14.16.17
1323188
Description: Fixed an issue in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards, where the Virtual LAN Mode and the Virtual LAN ID settings were missing from the HII menu.
Keywords: Virtual LAN Mode, Virtual LAN ID, HII
Discovered in Version: 14.15.19
Fixed in Release: 14.16.17
-
Description: Fixed an issue which limited the Number of Virtual Functions Supported to 126 after restore to default.
Keywords: Number of Virtual Functions Supported
Discovered in Release: 14.11.28
Fixed in Release: 14.12.20
-
Description: Fixed Hii ExtractConfig to handle
Keywords: Hii ExtractConfig
Discovered in Release: 14.10.16
Fixed in Release: 14.11.28
827564
Description: Enabled a persistent virtual MAC reboot.
Keywords: MAC reboot
Discovered in Release: 14.10.16
Fixed in Release: 14.11.28