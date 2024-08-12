Bug Fixes History - UEFI

Description: The UEFI HII "Host Priv Rshim" setting appears in the DPU UEFI HII menu, but since the setting is empty, changing it has no affect on the firmware

Workaround : Do no use Memory Manager nor GGA for Snap3. You may use DV (configure SNAP_DMA_Q_OPMODE=2 <--- DV).

Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when booting over BlueField-3 Virtio Net emulation, while the device was using a GRUB2 boot loader. The GRUB2 loader would attempt to close and re-open the Virtio Net device. This caused unexpected behavior and possible system boot failure.

Description: Fixed an issue where the UEFI driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.

