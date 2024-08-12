Case I: InfiniBand Ports

PreBoot drivers require that the DHCP server runs on a machine which supports IP over IB. Prior to installing DHCP, make sure that MLNX_OFED is already installed on your DHCP server – see www.mellanox.com.

ISC DHCP of versions above 3.1.3 have native support for IPoIB clients. If using DHCP v3.1.3, the provided patch must be deployed. Newer versions do not require patching.

To download and install other supported DHCP server versions, please download MLNX_OFED driver from www.mellanox.com → Products → InfiniBand/VPI Drivers → Linux SW/Drivers and refer to docs/dhcp/README.

Standard DHCP fields holding MAC addresses are not large enough to contain an IPoIB hardware address. To overcome this problem, DHCP over InfiniBand messages convey a client identifier field (in DHCP option 61) used to identify the DHCP session. This client identifier field can be used to associate an IP address with a client identifier value, such that the DHCP server will grant the same IP address to any client that conveys this client identifier.