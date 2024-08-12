NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15  Changes and New Features - UEFI

Changes and New Features - UEFI

For a list of old Changes and Features, please see Changes and New Features History.

Category

Changes

Rev. 14.35.15

General

Added support for booting with UEFI BlueField-3 SuperNic.

HII

Removed VMware Configuration section for non-Bluefield devices.

Networking

Added support to apply filters to drop all packets except for UDP/TCP/ICMP packets that are needed for boot. This feature is disabled by default and can be enabled by the new setting "Pxe Boot Filter" that is added to HII "Device Level Configuration".

Installed UEFI APIs (Protocols)

The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:

Driver handle

  • EFI Component name Protocol

  • EFI Component name 2 Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics 2 Protocol

  • EFI Driver Health Protocol

PCI controller handle

  • EFI Driver binding protocol (driver start, stop, supported) installed by system UEFI on handle

Port handle

(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)

  • EFI Device Path Protocol

  • EFI Network Interface Identifier Protocol (UNDI)
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 12, 2024
content here