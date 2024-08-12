Changes and New Features - UEFI
For a list of old Changes and Features, please see Changes and New Features History.
|
Category
|
Changes
|
Rev. 14.35.15
|
General
|
Added support for booting with UEFI BlueField-3 SuperNic.
|
HII
|
Removed VMware Configuration section for non-Bluefield devices.
|
Networking
|
Added support to apply filters to drop all packets except for UDP/TCP/ICMP packets that are needed for boot. This feature is disabled by default and can be enabled by the new setting "Pxe Boot Filter" that is added to HII "Device Level Configuration".
The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:
|
Driver handle
|
|
PCI controller handle
|
|
Port handle
(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)
|