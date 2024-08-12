NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
Firmware Image Properties

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

Flexboot Version

Location:

System setup /Firmware Image Properties

Description:

FlexBoot driver version information

Configurable:

No

Available options:

1 - None – no PXE boot, no iSCSI boot

2 - PXE – PXE first and if failed try iSCSI

3 - iSCSI – iSCSI first and if failed try PXE

Family Firmware Version

Location:

System setup /Firmware Image Properties

Description:

Device's firmware version information.

Configurable:

No
