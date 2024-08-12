NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15  HII Device Level Configuration

On This Page

HII Device Level Configuration

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

image-2024-8-8_11-27-32-version-1-modificationdate-1723452730303-api-v2.png

Virtualization Mode

Location:

Main Configuration Form /Device Level Configuration

Description:

Specifies the type of virtualization used by the controller on all ports. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

1 - None

2 - SR-IOV

PCI Virtual Functions Advertised

Location:

Main Configuration Form /Device Level Configuration

Description:

The number of virtual functions advertised and usable by the driver. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Value restrictions:

Minimum integer value is 0. Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.

Pxe Boot Filters

Location:

Main Configuration Form /Device Level Configuration

Description:

Enable PXE-BOOT known-protocols filters (DHCP, TFTP, ICMP)

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Value restrictions:

0- Disabled

1- Enabled
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 12, 2024
content here