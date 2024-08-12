NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
HII Main Configuration Page

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

VMware Distributed Services Engine (DPU)

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Displays submenu of VMware configurations.

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes

Available options:

  • Enable

  • Disable

Default Value:

Disable

Blink LEDs

Note

Blink LEDs will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Specifies the number of seconds the LEDs on physical network port should blink to assist with port identification. Only valid for adapters with blink LEDs.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Valid only for current cycle

Reboot required:

No

Available options:

0-15 sec

Default Value:

0

Device Name

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

The device's product name

Configurable:

No

Chip Type

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Specifies the chip type

Configurable:

No

PCI Device ID

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

The PCI Device ID of the controller

Configurable:

No

PCI Address

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Specifies the BIOS assigned PCI Bus:Device:Function identifier of the card

Configurable:

No

Link Status

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Displays current link status on port

Configurable

No

Network Link Type

Note

Network Link Type will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Allows user to manually choose link type on selected VPI devices

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed for this change to take effect.

Available options:

Ethernet/InfiniBand/VPI

Link Speed

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Defines link working speed.

Configurable:

No

Value restrictions:

-

MAC Address

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Permanent MAC address assigned during manufacturing

Configurable:

No

Virtual MAC Address

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Displays device's virtual MAC address

Configurable:

No

Socket Direct Operation

Location:

Main Configuration Form

Description:

Indicates whether Socket Direct functionality is enabled or not.

Configurable:

No
