NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15  HII NIC Configuration

On This Page

HII NIC Configuration

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

Note

This menu includes attributes that are applicable only to Legacy mode, except for PKEY which is valid for both the UEFI and the Legacy mode.

image2023-4-30_1-12-55-version-1-modificationdate-1723452727690-api-v2.png

DHCP Client-Id HW Type IB

Note

This setting will appear in the boot menu only for selected adapters that support the feature, and only in VPI adapter cards.

Description:

When enabled, DHCP packets are sent with Client-Id option (61) that includes "HW type(0x20)" + "GUID" instead of "NVIDIA Prefix" + "GUID".

Configurable:

Yes

Available Options

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

DHCP HW Type IB

Note

This setting will appear in the boot menu only for selected adapters that support the feature, and only in VPI adapter cards.

Description:

When enabled, DHCP discovery packets are sent with HW-addr= GUID instead of a MAC address.

Configurable:

Yes

Available Options

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Boot Legacy Interrupt Disabled

Location

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Disable/Enable legacy Interrupt support.

Note:

If enabled, the Flexboot driver will use polling mode to get RX traffic instead of waiting for the Interrupt.

Configurable:

Yes - built-in option

Available Options

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Banner Message Timeout

Location:

Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration

Description:

Defines the Banner's timeout

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

0-14 sec

Legacy Boot Protocol

Location:

Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration

Description:

Use a non-UEFI network boot protocol.

Notes:

1 - If set to NONE, the boot will be skipped in this port.

2 - If all the ports per Bus Device function (BDF) are set to NONE, a BEV entry is not registered.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

1 - None – no PXE boot, no iSCSI boot

2 - PXE – PXE first and if failed, try iSCSI

3 - iSCSI – iSCSI first and if failed, try PXE

4 - PXE without fail-over - PXE boot without fail-over to iSCSI boot

5 - iSCSI without fail-over - iSCSI boot without fail-over to PXE boot

IPv4/IPv6 Support

Location:

System setup/Port Main Configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Select which IP protocol version will be used when booting. If both are configured, FlexBoot will try to boot with the 2nd protocol only if failed to boot with the 1st one.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

1 - IPv4

2 - IPv6

3 - IPv4/IPv6

Virtual LAN Mode

Location:

Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration

Description:

Enable/Disable VLAN tagging on the selected boot protocol.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options: Ethernet mode only.

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

Virtual LAN ID

Location:

Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration

Description:

Uses the VLAN tag with the selected boot protocol.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtual LAN mode is enabled

Value restrictions:

The minimum integer value is 1 and Maximum integer value is 4094.

PKey

Note

PKey setting will appear in the boot menu only for selected adapters that support the feature and only in VPI adapter cards.

Location:

Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration

Description:

PKey ID to be used by PXE boot. If 0 is selected, the default PKey will be used.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If PKey is supported: InfiniBand mode only.

Value restrictions:

The minimum integer value is 0 and Maximum integer value is 65535.

Boot Retry Count

Location:

Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration

Description:

The number of retries to attempt in case of a boot failure.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

0 - No retries

1 - Retry

2 - Retries

3 - Retries

4 - Retries

5 - Retries

6 - Retries

7 - Indefinite Retries

Wake on LAN

Location:

Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration

Description:

Status of Wake on LAN feature. When set, it enables the server to be powered using an in-band magic packet.

Only valid for adapters that support Wake on LAN.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 12, 2024
content here