HII Power Configuration
[ConnectX-5 Only] In the following menu, you can set the following options:
|
Location:
|
Power Configuration
|
Description:
|
When set to Enabled, additional power settings parameter are configurable.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
|
Location:
|
Power Configuration
|
Description:
|
When set to disable, the device can consume more than 25W from the PCIe power rails.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
|
Location:
|
Power Configuration
|
Description:
|
When set to TRUE the PPS_OUT will be activated on power up.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes when rt_pps_out_default_sup-ported firmware cap is set to True.
|
Available options:
|
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled